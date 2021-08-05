Damani Dent Talks Oregon Offer

The SNL standout landed an offer from the Ducks following his visit and decommitted soon after.

Damani Dent visited Oregon this past weekend for the Ducks’ annual Saturday Night Live camp. The visit was the start of an eventful week in Dent’s recruitment and he recently spoke to Ducks Digest to recap it all.

For Dent, it started with his decision to fly to Eugene for SNL.

“Coach Chance wanted to see me, so I just came out,” Dent said.

Clearly the trip didn’t disappoint, as Dent gave it a perfect rating.

“10 out of 10, I loved it!” he said of the trip.

During the camp portion of SNL, the Jacksonville native was one of the key standouts on the field. He routinely stuck with the talented receiver group in coverage and physically looked far more impressive than his rating would suggest.

This wasn’t the first time Dent has had a breakout performance in a camp setting. He attended the Alabama camp recently as well and said he separated himself from the rest of attendees “just like this one.”

Clearly, Dent’s performance caught the eye of the Ducks’ staff, who extended an offer on August 2.

The offer was a special moment for Dent.

“It was big, cause that’s my dream school!” he said of the offer.

Growing up in Florida, Dent said that De'Anthony Thomas was the player that made him want to play for the Ducks.

He described his relationship with the Oregon staff as good and especially appreciated their effort to recruit him.

“I hear from them more than I hear from other coaches.”

Following the offer, Dent decided to decommit from Akron and reopen his recruitment. It was not a surprise announcement, after Dent said that COVID-19 had played a key role in his initial decision to lock in a spot with the Zips.

Given the added attention following Dent’s impressive performance at SNL, I asked him if he felt he was underrated.

“I feel like I am underrated, but it really doesn’t matter because push comes to shove, I still gotta prove that I’m higher than them,” Dent said. “The higher rated players I’ve seen, I’ve locked them up so it’s really nothing. That's just my opinion.”

Dent certainly figures to be an important name going forward on Oregon’s defensive back targets.

