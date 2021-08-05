Ducks Pushing Ahead in Race for San Diego Athlete?

The San Diego product placed Oregon in his top three following a trip to Eugene.

Things are heating up in Oregon football recruiting. Following the program's biggest recruiting event of the year, Saturday Night Live, the Ducks are still looking to add to their Pac-12 leading recruiting class.

One of their top targets, 2022 cornerback Jalil Tucker, was in town over the weekend for a visit and would fill a major position of need.

Ducks Digest caught up with the Lincoln High School prep to get the lowdown on the trip and his newly-released group of top schools: Florida State, Oregon and Washington.

The new list definitely drew some attention since he's fresh off a trip to Oregon. Tucker decided to trim his list in part due to the position he'd like to play in college. He plays both cornerback and receiver at the high school level.

"Florida State was my best offer if I wanted to play receiver. They offered me at strictly receiver," Tucker told Ducks Digest. "Oregon, I guess you can count as an athlete."

Tucker added that Washington and Oregon are both open to the possibility of him playing wide receiver.

"Florida State is a great school. I have some family down in Florida. It’d be cool to go there if I wanted to play on the opposite side of the ball."

The intrigue with the Seminole program has yet to result in consistent communication for Tucker.

"That recruitment has been a little bit slower. They wanted me for receiver so that’s why they were in my top three," he said. "I talk to Ron Dugans he’s been on me the most since late May. He’s made his best efforts to hit me up every day and built the little that we have."

Tucker listed the schools he hears from the most in order.

"Oregon, Washington, Florida state. Oregon literally every day. Washington every other day. Florida State kind of far behind, but they’re making an effort."

Back on the West Coast, Washington's NFL production has caught his eye.



"Coach (Will) Harris and Terrence Brown, we probably have the strongest relationship," Tucker said. "They’ve been messing with me since the beginning and they’ve been rocking with me."

"Washington I like because they send out DB’s. They make great DB’s and send DB’s to the league."

Shifting focus to the Ducks now, they're starting to have NFL production weigh in their favor throughout the secondary, among other things standing out in his eyes.

"Just like everyone. The fact that they have everyone on board," Tucker said of the Oregon football program. "Every time you’re in Eugene or you’re typing it in on social media. They have so much joy. It’s a great family. It’s something everyone wants to be a part of. I’m happy they’ve been rocking with me for so long and want me on their team.”

The trip to Eugene this past weekend gave him a chance to check out Oregon's world class facilities.

"The facilities are gonna stand out. They probably have one of the best facilities Iv’e seen," he said. "It’s 10 times better when you see it in person. They’re adding on to it, in the next couple of years they’re gonna have even more things. You never have to leave, if you’re on campus everything is there. Your dentists, your food, gyms, teachers. You have every resource."

The Ducks are in constant communication with Tucker, who says he hears from the staff ever day, with Rod Chance leading the way.

"Me and Chance, we’ve been talking since the beginning," the 6-foot-2 athlete said of the cornerbacks coach. He helps me throughout the weeks. He’ll tell me what I need to work on. I’ll send him videos. He’ll check up on my family, he hits my mom and dad up. I can tell he’s a genuine dude.”

The Ducks also have current commits and players Gracen Halton and freshman running back Byron Cardwell from his native San Diego staying in his ear about joining the flock.

"Yeah that's my guy. Me and Gracen have known each other for years. We have a great relationship. That's like my brother," Tucker said of his relationship with the Ducks defensive line pledge, who was also in Eugene this past weekend. "I met Byron my freshman year. I played with him at St. Augustine. They’re tryna recruit me hard."

Tucker also wanted to clear up the image of him being a package deal with teammate Jahlil Florence, who also happens to have Oregon in his top group.

“I’m not a package deal with anybody. I come with myself. I’m going for my future and what’s best for me and my family. I have my own journey.”

As he mulls over a decision, he's hearing the most from the schools in his top three and is looking for a school to offer more than just a top-tier football program.

"For my future, whoever’s gonna help me set up my future and be successful in other things if football doesn't work, like business and other things," he said.

He doesn't have a decision timeline or commitment date, but said it could come at any time.

"I’m just going with it right now. Whenever I feel like I want to I’ll just drop it," Tucker said.

He doesn't plan on enrolling early but is open to signing early.

*WATCH JALIL TUCKER HIGHLIGHTS HERE*

More from Ducks Digest

REPORT: Two Oregon football players facing charges

Troy Franklin ready to contribute in 2021

Fall camp watch list: offense

Justin Flowe 100% heading in to fall camp

Connect With Ducks Digest on Social Media

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports /Like and follow Max on Facebook: @mtorresports

Follow Ducks Digest on Twitter: @DucksDigest/ Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE

Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Digest Podcast HERE