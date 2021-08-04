Dickey Recaps SNL Visit

The 2023 wide receiver continues to separate himself from the rest as one of the best talents on the West Coast, if not the entire country.

The Ducks brought in a bunch of talented recruits this past weekend for Saturday Night Live. One visitor, 2023 wide receiver Jurrion Dickey, who has taken visits to UCLA, USC, Fresno State and Cal this summer, was one of our standout performers.

He spoke with Ducks Digest about the trip and the latest in his recruitment.

Ducks Digest collaborated with Portland-based photographer/videographer Kevinn Doern of Undefeated Films to include a video of the visit and camp to bring the story to life.

You can follow Kevinn's personal Instagram (@kevinndoeee) as well as his sports brand Undefeated Films (@undefeatedfilms) at the links provided.

"The competition was okay. But overall I don't think I performed to the best of my ability," Dickey said of his performance at the camp. "I feel like I could have done better. I was overthinking. I know where my standards are and I could have done better."

Toward the end of the camp he lined up with Oregon 2022 target Cyrus Moss.

"I had a curl route but he pressed me and the safety wasn’t over top so I hit 'em with a go route," Dickey said as he walked through the play. "He did throw it, but it was already too late. Me and him (Moss) thought the play was over and I turned around and it happened to be in the air and then the ball gets there."

The camp also gave recruits an opportunity to meet current Oregon players who were helping with drills and giving pointers. Names like Dont'e Thornton and Isaiah Brevard were in attendance.

"I talked to two players. The vibe was good. We were just talking about the school and what it was like at the school," he said. "They were helping me out with my routes and looking out for me. I liked that. It’s like, I’m not even your teammate and you’re looking out for me."

Outside of the camp he got to spend time with the Oregon staff, among other things.

"We just talked to a lot of the coaches. I talked to Mario Cristobal and Bmac (Byran McClendon)," Dickey said.

"The interactions with the coaches were very good. They’re both straightforward and both outgoing," he said of Cristobal and McClendon. "It was like 50/50 talking about football and education, and the other 50 we were talking about the outside world, fun activities and stuff we all like to do.

"It was really good. I heard Cristobal loves fishing and I love fishing too. When I went out there I wanted to go fishing, but it was a business trip."

Following the recent offer from the Ducks and limited opportunities for contact, the relationships are still in the early stages, but headed in the right direction.

"We just now started talking. It's going good, it's a good process. We’re both on the slow road right now. All going good I like that."

What was his favorite part of the visit?

"My favorite part of the trip was getting to know everybody," he told Ducks Digest. "Once the relationship was built and we all felt comfortable everything went good, felt like normal. Like when you first meet somebody and you lowkey shy, but once you get to know them it kinda flows."

His interest in the Oregon program dates back a number of years and is part of what makes the program different in his eyes.

"Because that was a childhood goal," Dickey said. "It's the school I thought of the most growing up, that’s what made it stand out the most."

Was the visit enough to say that Oregon made a move in his recruitment?

"They made an impact seeing them. As any other school, it's better talking to them in person to see how they rock. Everybody can say something on the phone, but you can tell by body language and facial expression."

Looking ahead the Northern California star is still working on scheduling trips to Arizona and Arizona State, but plans to be back in Eugene.

"Yeah I wanna go out there and go fishing. See the school and go fishing. If Coach (Cristobal) wants to tag along, tag along."

