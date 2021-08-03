Oregon Releases New Uniforms for 2021 Season

Oregon Football Releases New Uniforms Ahead of 2021 Season
Fall camp is just around the corner, and football is in the air once again following Oregon's Saturday Night Live recruiting camp this past weekend. Football season got one step closer Monday after the Ducks released new uniforms for the upcoming season.
The Ducks had a base uniform in white, yellow and green last year, with special "Ohana" uniforms for their game against UCLA. They've had special edition uniforms most seasons, with another notable one being the all black Jordan collaboration, which was debuted in the 2019 season against UCLA.
Oregon continues to push the envelope in the uniform game, and my personal favorite from this bunch is the white uniforms, which have a solid balance of white, green and yellow, with fading green to yellow wings on the green helmets.
