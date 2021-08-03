Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballRecruitingBasketballPro DucksOther SportsSubscribeSI.com
Search
Publish date:

Oregon Football Releases New Uniforms Ahead of 2021 Season

We have new uniforms for the 2021 season. What do you think about this year's threads?
Author:

Fall camp is just around the corner, and football is in the air once again following Oregon's Saturday Night Live recruiting camp this past weekend. Football season got one step closer Monday after the Ducks released new uniforms for the upcoming season.

The Ducks had a base uniform in white, yellow and green last year, with special "Ohana" uniforms for their game against UCLA. They've had special edition uniforms most seasons, with another notable one being the all black Jordan collaboration, which was debuted in the 2019 season against UCLA.

Oregon continues to push the envelope in the uniform game, and my personal favorite from this bunch is the white uniforms, which have a solid balance of white, green and yellow, with fading green to yellow wings on the green helmets.

More From Ducks Digest

Oregon football's 2022 recruiting class cracks top 10 national rankings

Jahlil Florence Breaks Down Oregon Visit

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Oregon White Uniforms 2021
Play
Football

Oregon Releases New Uniforms for 2021 Season

The Ducks have new some threads.

Cristobal Solo
Play
Recruiting

Oregon Cracks Top 10 in Latest SIAA Recruiting Rankings

The Ducks went on a tear in July and hold the Pac-12's top class.

Spencer Fano
Play
Recruiting

Elite OL Spencer Fano Recaps Oregon Visit

One of 2023's best plans to be back in Eugene in the future.

Chance Gray Commits to Oregon

Observations from Oregon's SNL Camp

Connect With Ducks Digest on Social Media 

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports /Like and follow Max on Facebook: @mtorresports

Follow Ducks Digest on Twitter: @DucksDigest/ Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE

Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Digest Podcast HERE

More Ducks

Oregon White Uniforms 2021
Football

Oregon Releases New Uniforms for 2021 Season

Cristobal Solo
Recruiting

Oregon Cracks Top 10 in Latest SIAA Recruiting Rankings

Spencer Fano
Recruiting

Elite OL Spencer Fano Recaps Oregon Visit

Jahlil Florence SNL
Recruiting

Florence Breaks Down Oregon Visit

Darrius Clemons Oregon Visit
Recruiting

Reid's Rundown: Darrius Clemons Places Oregon in Top Three

Chance Gray
Recruiting

Chance Gray Commits to Oregon

Sir Mells SNL
Recruiting

Observations from Oregon's SNL Camp

Cyrus Moss Oregon Official Visit 1 copy
Recruiting

SNL Central: Live Updates From Autzen Stadium