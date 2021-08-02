Elite OL Spencer Fano Recaps Oregon Visit

The Ducks hosted one of the best offensive line talents in the country this weekend.

There was no shortage of big names in Eugene this past weekend for Saturday Night Live. One of the top performers regardless of class was Timpview (Provo, Utah) offensive lineman Spencer Fano. The 6-foot-5, 250-pound prospect in the class of 2023 matched up well with Oregon commit Gracen Halton as well as priority Oregon target Cyrus Moss in the 2022 class.

He spoke with Ducks Digest about his time spent in Eugene and the latest in his recruitment.

"I liked it a lot and I learned a lot," Fano said of his time at SNL. "(I learned) Better ways to punch for run blocking. I felt like I did pretty well.

"The competition was great. I don’t look into too much of that stuff. I didn't know who many of the people were until after I went against them."

Aside from the camp on Saturday, he got to get a more in-depth look at what Oregon has to offer in Eugene.

"We toured the facilities and I was able to talk to a lot of the coaches. Talking to the coaches was definitely what stood out most to me."

There was a usual suspect that lead the way for Oregon, someone who's making a name for himself as one of the top recruiters in the country.

"I definitely like Coach Mirabal a lot," he told Ducks Digest. He’s super friendly and genuine. On the field he’s intense and serious. I love that in a coach."

"I’m pretty sure I talked to all of them. It was the best talking to Coach Mirabal and Coach Cristobal. There was normal friendly conversations and other ones talking about how Penei, Jackson and Kingsley all came to Oregon and I could continue that Utah-Oregon O-line."

Fano has been busy with trips this summer, taking in BYU, Utah and USC, but a couple aspects of the program have his attention following his visit with the defending Pac-12 champions.

"Definitely how the O-line is treated really well over there. That’s definitely what stands out the most," he said. "I don't think there are too many schools where the head coach would get involved with the O-line as much as coach Cristobal does."

Rising juniors can't have completely open contact with coaches until September 1 per NCAA rules, but he's recently spoken with BYU, Oregon and Utah. In the meantime, he's hoping to schedule a visit to Stanford and would like to see Penn State and Tennesse as well.

Can we expect the Utah product to be back in Eugene?

"Yeah. I’ll definitely be back."

