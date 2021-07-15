Nicholas Anderson Lands on SI All-American WR Watch List

The Ducks new wide receiver commit stands out at as one of the best in the country

There might not be a position Oregon has worked to improve more than wide receiver in recent recruiting cycles.

After signing just one receiver in the 2020 class, albeit a very talented and promising Kris Hutson from national powerhouse St. John Bosco, Bryan McClendon landed a trio of All-Americans in the 2021 class. Troy Franklin and Dont'e Thornton arrived on campus as early enrollees during the winter and stole the show in the spring game.

Mississippi native Isaiah Brevard arrived in Eugene earlier this summer as the rest of the program's historic class got settled in Eugene.

Now turning the page to 2022, McClendon has landed three wide receivers that all bring different skillsets to the table in DeSoto (TX.) wide receiver Stephon Johnson, Fayetteville (AK.) wide receiver Isaiah Sategna, and Katy (TX.) wide receiver Nicholas Anderson.

SI All-American is starting to roll out its wide receiver watch list for the 2022 class and singled out Anderson as one of the nation's best, coming in at No. 23 ahead of Indiana commit Omar Cooper Jr. (No. 24) and behind Washington commit Germie Bernard (No. 22).

Vitals: 6'4", 195 pounds

School: Katy (Texas) High School

Analysis from SI All-American's John Garcia Jr. and Bryan Driskell

Big bodies are coveted on the outside throughout the country and Anderson brings plenty to the table in his own right. Of course playing a stacked schedule in the Lone Star State, the future Duck displays a decisive style in his route-running with a low center of gravity and sticking ability at the break.

Anderson has good straight-line speed, offers a wide catch radius and adjusts to the football better than most at the position with plus hands to finish. There isn't much flash in his game, but there is production, that frame and a willingness to block that will help him see the field sooner in Eugene.

Read more: SI All-American WR watch list No. 11-25

Below is a film breakdown from SI's Bryan Driskell of Irish Breakdown

