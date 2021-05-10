Ducks Land Elite JUCO Basketball Recruit

Dana Altman continues to reload ahead of the next hoops season.

Dana Altman has added a huge piece to his 2021 class late in the recruiting cycle.

JUCO guard Rivaldo Soares has committed to Oregon. He announced his decision on Instagram.

Soares chose the Ducks over fellow finalists DePaul, Florida, Oklahoma State, San Diego State and St. John's.

He becomes the second commit in the 2021 class alongside McDonald's All-American Nathan Bittle after Jonathan Lawson was granted a release from his national letter of intent before heading to Memphis.

The addition of Soares is significant for Altman after losing a bulk of the production from his 2020 Sweet 16 team. Chris Duarte and Eugene Omoruyi are likely off to the NBA and LJ Figueroa is playing professionally overseas.

Jalen Terry transferred to DePaul to follow former Oregon assistant Tony Stubblefield and Aaron Estrada transferred to Hofstra. The Ducks will have Will Richardson and De'Vion Harmon in the back court after landing the Oklahoma transfer earlier this offeseason.

Dana Altman has prioritized the back court since the Ducks figure to deploy an elite front court with names like N'Faly Dante, Franck Kepnang and Isaac Johnson.

