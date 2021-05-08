Report: Warriors Plan to Bring Back Jordan Bell

The former Oregon star has bounced around the league but appears to be returning to the Bay Area.

Jordan Bell is on the move. At least that's what it's looking like after the Athletic's Shams Charania reported on Twitter that the Golden State Warriors are looking to reunite with the former Duck.

Bell started his career in Golden State in 2017 after being drafted by the Chicago Bulls with the 38th overall pick in the second round of the NBA Draft. He was traded to the Warriors for cash considerations.

Since then he has been all around the league, playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Memphis Grizzlies, and the Erie Bayhawks, the G-League affiliate for the New Orleans Pelicans.

Bell most recently played for the Washington Wizards after signing a 10-day contract in mid-April that saw him play five games. During that stretch he averaged 2.8 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 1.0 APG, 0.6 BPG and 0.6 SPG.

Many believe Golden State is making this move as the team prepares to make a run at the NBA's play-in tournament with the playoffs looming. Charania reports that the move is expected to come as the Warriors plan to give forward Juan Toscano-Anderson a standard NBA contract.

Bell is one of many former Ducks in the league such as Chris Boucher (Toronto Raptors), Dillon Brooks (Memphis Grizzlies), Bol Bol (Denver Nuggets), Troy Brown Jr. (Chicago Bulls), Payton Pritchard (Boston Celtics), and Louis King, who was recently signed to a two-way contract by the Sacramento Kings.

