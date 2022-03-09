Elite DE Jayden Wayne the Latest Visitor for Oregon’s Star-Studded Weekend

The Ducks will host a number of high-caliber players this weekend, with Wayne the latest to announce his intentions to visit.

Oregon's visitor list this weekend is becoming a laundry list of some of the most talented players in the country.

Adding his name to the list is 5-star defensive end Jayden Wayne from Lincoln High School in Tacoma, Wash. He took to Twitter Tuesday night to declare his visit plans.

Wayne joins fellow 5-stars Lebbeus Overton, Josh Conerly Jr., and Matayo Uiagalelei as expected visitors in Eugene this weekend. Others expected in town are Micaiah Overton, Riley Williams, Daylen Austin, and UCLA transfer Mitchell Agude.

Wayne most recently visited USC this past weekend for its Junior Day event and has reportedly set visits to LSU and Alabama, among others.

The 6-foot-5, 245-pound edge rusher checked out Eugene in January to meet Dan Lanning and the new staff. He told Ducks Digest after the visit that he plans to take official visits in April and graduate early from high school.

Wayne visited Eugene numerous times during the Mario Cristobal regime, and Oregon sits in the Washington product's top 11 schools, released on Jan. 26.

Shoring up the top prospects from the West Coast is definitely atop Lanning's priority list in terms of recruiting, and Wayne is the top-rated player in the state of Washington and the No. 5 defensive end in the class, according to 247 Sports.

