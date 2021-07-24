Oregon Well Represented in Summer Olympics

Oregon Set for Heavy Presence in 2020 Summer Olympics
19 Ducks will compete in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, including 11 on Team USA. 13 Ducks are competing for the first time in the Olympic games.
Leading the way for Team USA is Galen Rupp, who will be competing in his fourth Olympics, joining Oregon Sports Hall of Famer and 1976 gold medalist Mac Wilkins as the only two four-time Olympics to come out of the Oregon track and field program.
Rupp will be competing for his first gold medal at the Olympic games, as he earned bronze in the marathon in Rio in 2016 and silver at 10,000 meters in 2012. In his first Olympics in 2008 in Beijing, he finished 13th at 10,000 meters.
Matthew Centrowitz is the defending Olympic champion in the 1500 meters and will compete in his third Olympics. He finished 0.04 seconds shy of a bronze medal in the 1500s in 2012.
Four Ducks will be competing in their second Olympics — Devon Allen (110 meters hurdles), English Gardner (defending champion in 4x100m relay pool), Claire Michel (triathlon), and Jenna Prandini (100 and 200 meters).
Five Ducks from the 2020-21 roster qualified for the Olympics — Cole Hocker (1500 meters), Micah Williams (4x100m relay pool), Charlie Hunter (800 meters), Emmanuel Ihemeje (triple jump), and Aneta Konieczek (steeplechase).
The 2021 Olympic games open July 23 and continue through Aug. 8. The games were originally scheduled for July 24 to Aug. 9, 2020, but were rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here are the Ducks competing in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, sorted by country:
United States
- Devon Allen - 110 meters hurdles
- Matthew Centrowitz - 1500 meters
- English Gardner - 4x100m relay pool
- Cravon Gillespie - 4x100m relay pool
- Cole Hocker - 1500 meters
- Jenna Prandini - 100 and 200 meters
- Raevyn Rogers - 800 meters
- Galen Rupp - marathon
- Scott McGough - baseball
- Janie Reed - softball
- Micah Williams - 4x100m relay pool
Australia
- Jessica Hull - 1500 meters
- Charlie Hunter - 800 meters
Belgium
- Claire Michel - triathlon
Canada
- Jillian Weir - hammer
Iran
- Arsalan Kazemi - men's basketball
Italy
- Emmanuel Ihemeje - triple jump
Jamaica
- Kemba Nelson - 4x100m relay pool
Poland
- Aneta Konieczek - steeplechase
Spain
- Maite Cazorla - women's basketball
