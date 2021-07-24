Oregon Well Represented in Summer Olympics

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballRecruitingBasketballPro DucksOther SportsSubscribeSI.com
Search
Publish date:

Oregon Set for Heavy Presence in 2020 Summer Olympics

The Olympic games are back after a five-year wait, and Oregon will be well-represented in Tokyo.
Author:

19 Ducks will compete in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, including 11 on Team USA. 13 Ducks are competing for the first time in the Olympic games.

Leading the way for Team USA is Galen Rupp, who will be competing in his fourth Olympics, joining Oregon Sports Hall of Famer and 1976 gold medalist Mac Wilkins as the only two four-time Olympics to come out of the Oregon track and field program.

Rupp will be competing for his first gold medal at the Olympic games, as he earned bronze in the marathon in Rio in 2016 and silver at 10,000 meters in 2012. In his first Olympics in 2008 in Beijing, he finished 13th at 10,000 meters.

Matthew Centrowitz is the defending Olympic champion in the 1500 meters and will compete in his third Olympics. He finished 0.04 seconds shy of a bronze medal in the 1500s in 2012.

Four Ducks will be competing in their second Olympics — Devon Allen (110 meters hurdles), English Gardner (defending champion in 4x100m relay pool), Claire Michel (triathlon), and Jenna Prandini (100 and 200 meters).

Five Ducks from the 2020-21 roster qualified for the Olympics — Cole Hocker (1500 meters), Micah Williams (4x100m relay pool), Charlie Hunter (800 meters), Emmanuel Ihemeje (triple jump), and Aneta Konieczek (steeplechase).

The 2021 Olympic games open July 23 and continue through Aug. 8. The games were originally scheduled for July 24 to Aug. 9, 2020, but were rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are the Ducks competing in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, sorted by country:

United States

  • Devon Allen - 110 meters hurdles
  • Matthew Centrowitz - 1500 meters
  • English Gardner - 4x100m relay pool
  • Cravon Gillespie - 4x100m relay pool
  • Cole Hocker - 1500 meters
  • Jenna Prandini - 100 and 200 meters
  • Raevyn Rogers - 800 meters
  • Galen Rupp - marathon
  • Scott McGough - baseball
  • Janie Reed - softball
  • Micah Williams - 4x100m relay pool

Australia

  • Jessica Hull - 1500 meters
  • Charlie Hunter - 800 meters

Belgium

  • Claire Michel - triathlon

Canada

  • Jillian Weir - hammer

Iran

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Cole Hocker Olympics
Play
News

Oregon Well Represented in Summer Olympics

19 total Ducks are headed to Tokyo to compete against the best this summer.

Jevon Holland Dolphins
Play
Pro Ducks

Dolphins Sign Rookie Jevon Holland

Holland was the first safety taken in the 2021 NFL Draft

Alex Forsyth Fiesta Bowl
Play
Football

Alex Forsyth Named to Rimington Trophy Watch List

The Ducks center will man the middle of an improved and experience offensive line in 2021.

  • Arsalan Kazemi - men's basketball

Italy

  • Emmanuel Ihemeje - triple jump

Jamaica

  • Kemba Nelson - 4x100m relay pool

Poland

  • Aneta Konieczek - steeplechase

Spain

  • Maite Cazorla - women's basketball

More from Ducks Digest

Oregon Makes Top Five for Jacarius Clayton

Thibodeaux Racking Up Preseason Awards

Kelvin Banks Discusses Oregon Commitment

Connect with Ducks Digest on Social Media

Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews

Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest

Follow Ducks Digest on Twitter: @Ducksdigest

Find more Oregon Ducks content at Ducksdigest.com

More Ducks

Cole Hocker Olympics
News

Oregon Well Represented in Summer Olympics

Jevon Holland Dolphins
Pro Ducks

Dolphins Sign Rookie Jevon Holland

Alex Forsyth Fiesta Bowl
Football

Alex Forsyth Named to Rimington Trophy Watch List

Eugene Omoruyi Amauri Hardy LJ Figueroa Chris Duarte
Basketball

Top Destinations for Oregon Ducks in the 2021 NBA Draft

Johnny Johnson III Spring Game
Football

Johnson III Named to Biletnikoff Award Watch List

Kayvon-Thibodeaux-and-Johnny-Johnson
Football

Thibodeaux, Johnson III to Represent Oregon at Pac-12 Media Day

dana-altman-cutting-down-net-cropped
Basketball

REPORT: Altman Agrees to Contract Extension

Mario Cristobal Fiesta Bowl 2021 2
Recruiting

Torres' Take: Oregon Recruiting Isn't Where it Needs to be