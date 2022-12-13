Skip to main content

First Look at Possible Oregon Transfer Portal Targets

The Ducks are looking to the transfer portal to help retool their roster for the 2023 season.

With the transfer portal fully open and players free to move as they wish, there are a few early targets to watch for Oregon football as head coach Dan Lanning and his coaching staff get to work on the 2023 roster.

Germie Bernard, Michigan State Wide Receiver

Michigan State wide receiver Germie Bernard scores a touchdown against Western Michigan.

A six-foot, 200-pound wideout from Henderson, Nevada, Bernard had seven receptions for 128 yards and two touchdowns in his freshman year in East Lansing.

Bernard’s biggest contribution came in early October against Ohio State when he pulled in a season-high three catches for 28 yards.

With the loss of Chase Cota and turnover from Kenny Dillingham to Will Stein at offensive coordinator, it will be important to surround Bo Nix or whoever is at the helm with weapons.

READ MORE: Oregon in a late battle for prized QB commit Dante Moore

Khyree Jackson, Alabama Cornerback

Alabama cornerback Khyree Jackson celebrates a turnover against Georgia in the 2022 national championship.

With Cristian Gonzalez heading to the NFL draft a giant void emerges for Oregon at cornerback.

This season in Tuscaloosa Khyree Jackson appeared in nine games and made one start against Texas for Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide. Early in the season Jackson competed for a starting role but eventually found himself coming off the bench.

He had seven total tackles and was suspended by Nick Saban for undisclosed reasons near the end of the season.

With Traeshon Holden already committed to Oregon, Jackson could be the second player from Alabama to transfer to Oregon this year.

Jeremiah Byers, UTEP Offensive Lineman

UTEP offensive lineman Jeremiah Byers during a game against Boise State.

At 6-4, 331 pounds Byers could be seen as imperative for Oregon's offensive line, which loses four starters this offseason.

A former three-star recruit who entered college at 270 pounds Byres was an All-Conference USA first-team selection in 2022 and started all 12 games for the Miners this season.

He received instant attention when entering the portal, immediately receiving offers from the likes of Oklahoma, Penn State, and Florida State where he took an official visit from Dec 9-11.

Ajani Cornelius - Rhode Island Offensive Lineman

Rhode Island offensive lineman Ajani Cornelius during a practice in 2021.

The second offensive lineman offered by Oregon in their rebuilding effort, Cornelius is a 6-foot-5, 310-pound giant.

Starting in all 11 games at right tackle, Cornelius earned All-CAA honors in his sophomore season.

Like Byres, Cornelius received plenty of attention upon entering the portal. He has already visited Nebraska and hold offers to Tennessee, Auburn and Florida in addition to Oregon. He took an official visit to Oregon on Dec. 13.

DJ Uiagalelei - Clemson Quarterback

Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei throws a pass against the Florida State Seminoles.

A highly-touted prospect out of powerhouse St. John Bosco in California, Uiagalelei started for two years at Clemson, recording 36 touchdowns and 17 interceptions, not enough to keep talented backup Cade Klubnik from replacing him at times when he struggled.

Still with three seasons of total game film it's evident that Uiagalelei possesses talent to lead winning college football teams.

The Ducks are still awaiting Bo Nix's NFL decision, but should he leave Oregon for the NFL draft it wouldn't be surprising to see Uiagalelei emerge as a transfer portal target, especially since the Ducks are in the top three schools for his younger brother, five-star edge rusher Matayo Uigalelei.

PREDICTION: Oregon to land key 2023 recruit

