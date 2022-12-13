We're eight days from the early signing period and it looks like Oregon could be in a late recruiting battle. Only this time it's not to land a recruit or flip him from another school--it's to make sure he stays a Duck.

Over the weekend Oregon Ducks quarterback commit Dante Moore took an official visit to UCLA, and it was a trip that drew a lot of attention.

I wanted to give some of my thoughts on this entertaining recruitment and where I think things stand with his commitment.

For starters, this visit comes as a surprise because UCLA hasn't been super involved in this recruitment. Leading up to Moore's commitment, schools like Michigan, Notre Dame and Texas A&M were all making headlines when it came to the Detroit quarterback.

But Chip Kelly looks like he's finally getting settled in Westwood and has figured out a recipe for success with the Bruins--and I'll bet one of the main parts of his pitch is the play of Dorian Thompson-Robinson, one of the best Bruins quarterbacks in recent memory. For what it's worth, his departure means the Bruins can also sell playing time, with a wide open quarterback battle set to unfold in 2023.

Now do I think the Bruins are a realistic threat in this recruitment?

In short, no. It's significant when a player of Moore's caliber takes a visit anywhere, but I don't think the Bruins have the same trajectory or appeal that Oregon and one other school (more on that later) have, despite their upcoming move to the the Big Ten.

As for the Ducks, they've done all the right things. Dan Lanning made it a priority to get out to Detroit for a visit with Moore at the start of the month and navigated the Kenny Dillingham's departure for Arizona State about as well as you could expect. He hired a young, innovative and hungry coach that should not only be a hit with recruits, but should also help keep some schematic continuity from what was a smashing success in 2022.

That hire was made quickly and efficiently, giving the newest member of Oregon's staff the chance to get some crucial one-on-one time with Moore in Detroit to lay out his vision for the offense. Moore also got to virtually join Dante Dowdell's in-home visit Monday night, as the staff works to remind him of the weapons he can dominate with in Eugene.

So what about another school still in the picture?

I did a little bit of digging and it's looking like Moore is likely headed to Columbus this weekend for a visit to Ohio State. The Buckeyes are as marketable as any school in the nation and they were his dream school as a kid despite growing up in Michigan.

Dante Moore poses during a photoshoot on a visit to Oregon. Dante Moore on Instagram (@dantemoore05)

Like it or not that's a school that can enter just about any recruitment regardless of timing. Only a handful of schools can do that, and the Buckeyes have a rich history, are in the playoff picture every year and are an NFL factory--just to name a few factors.

Final thoughts

I spoke to a source close to this recruitment on Monday and was told Oregon believes this is going to be a fight until the end. It's clear that Dillingham's departure created a real opening for other schools, but don't expect a quick decision. Moore is as calculated a recruit as you'll find. However, it does look like he intends to sign his letter of intent during the early signing period, so there is a timeline to consider.

I do think there's one more aspect to this recruitment worth mentioning.

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix still hasn't made a decision to return to Eugene next season or pursue the NFL Draft. But maybe there's some news that could hint at a return?

Alabama transfer wide receiver Traeshon Holden committed to the Ducks over the weekend. Does he make that decision if he doesn't know who the quarterback will be?

It's hard to say if Nix's decision to return will be a dealbreaker or not. If playing as a true freshman is a must-have, it's far from guaranteed in Columbus. Ohio State's quarterback room is loaded and features two former top-50 recruits waiting in the wings in Kyle McCord and Devin Brown. That said, there's also a clear need for a 2023 quarterback after Brock Glenn flipped his commitment from Ohio State to Florida State last month.

I still think Oregon has a solid chance to sign him next week and we could see a Ducks vs. Buckeyes battle down the home stretch. Like I said, Oregon has made all the right moves so far, but it's not going to be easy to hang on.

One thing's certain. The Ducks need to get some clarity on their quarterback picture and fast. You don't want to be left scrambling when it comes to the most important position on the field.

