The Southern California native will return home to play for Chip Kelly in Westwood.

Former Oregon Ducks cornerback Jaylin Davies has announced his commitment to UCLA.

Davies, a 4-star (0.9350 per 247 Sports Composite) prospect in the 2021 class, entered the transfer portal on Mar. 1. The 5-foot-11, 177-pound defensive back was an Under Armour All American coming out of Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.), a program that has brought numerous players to Eugene in recent cycles, including Mase Funa, Keyon Ware-Hudson and Sean Dollars to name a few.

While at Oregon, Davies in just two games against Oklahoma and Stony Brook, recording three total tackles in those appearances. His departure makes the Ducks even thinner at defensive back, a position group that has a lot of question marks after losing Mykael Wright and DJ James this offseason.

Defensive back Christian Gonzalez committed to Oregon as a transfer from Colorado, reuniting with Cornerbacks Coach Demetrice Martin in what appears to be a plug-and-play situation to add depth in a young room.

Oregon also has Trikweze Bridges and Dontae Manning returning from last year's roster and young names like Dontae Manning, Avante Dickerson vying for a larger role. Jahlil Florence and Jalil Tucker add to the room after being lauded as some of the most talented players in all of California for 2022.

The Ducks face UCLA in Eugene on Oct. 22.

