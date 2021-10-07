Elite Forward Grace VanSlooten Commits to Oregon

    • October 7, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballRecruiting2022 Football CommitsBasketballPro DucksOther SportsForumSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    2022 Forward Grace VanSlooten Commits to Oregon

    The Ducks had added yet another top prospect to their fantastic 2022 class.
    Author:

    2022 5-star forward Grace VanSlooten has committed to Oregon, she announced on Instagram.

    VanSlooten is already the fourth pledge for Kelly Graves and his coaching staff in the 2022 class, joining fellow 5-star Chance Gray, Jennah Isai, and Kennedy Basham. According to ESPN, VanSlooten is the No. 13 player in the class while the Ducks also have three top 60 prospects in Gray (No. 7), Isai (No. 35) and Basham (No. 58).

    VanSlooten, a 6-foot-3 forward, spent her first three years at Notre Dame Academy in Toledo, Ohio, but will spend her senior season at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. She chose the Ducks over Gonzaga and LSU, whom she had in her top three released in September. She made official visits to those three schools, as well as Arizona, in the summer, but Oregon was her first trip.

    The Ducks continue to add size on the recruiting trail, as 6-foot-3 VanSlooten joins 6-foot-7 Basham in the 2022 class, while 6-foot-8 Phillipina Kyei and 6-foot-1 Taylor Bigby make up the 2021 class. In order to compete with the Stanfords and the South Carolinas of the college basketball world, you need to add size and physicality, and the Ducks have continued to do that.

    VanSlooten had a stellar season as a junior, racking up 21.8 points per game along with 12.5 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.5 blocks. She will have plenty of eyes on her in her senior year as she finishes high school ball with IMG Academy.

    The Ducks' latest commit already has chemistry with one of her future Oregon teammates. She and Chance Gray are teammates on the Sports City U AAU team in Ohio. Graves and his coaching staff have certainly watched this duo gel on the AAU circuit, and they've brought that exciting duo to Eugene.

    VanSlooten had numerous other offers from around the country, including Baylor, Michigan, Duke, Stanford, Cal, UCLA, and Maryland. Her commitment to Oregon is proof once again that the Ducks are a national recruiting powerhouse and will only continue to bring in elite talent every year.

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    grace-vanslooten-oregon
    Play
    Recruiting

    Elite Forward Grace VanSlooten Commits to Oregon

    The Ducks have reeled in another top prospect for their impressive 2022 class

    Bennett Williams Yell Arizona
    Play
    Football

    BREAKING: Bennett Williams out for Remainder of Season

    The veteran safety was off to a scorching start and did not play against Stanford

    Verdell Brown Handoff
    Play
    Football

    BREAKING: CJ Verdell to Miss Remainder of 2021 Season

    Verdell exited the Stanford game in the third quarter and was carted to the locker room

    More from Ducks Digest

    CJ Verdell to Miss Remainder of 2021 Season

    Bennett Williams Out for Rest of Season

    Join the Community

    Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews

    Join our new forums for free HERE

    Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest

    Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE

    Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Digest Podcast HERE

    More Ducks

    grace-vanslooten-oregon
    Recruiting

    Elite Forward Grace VanSlooten Commits to Oregon

    26 seconds ago
    Bennett Williams Yell Arizona
    Football

    BREAKING: Bennett Williams out for Remainder of Season

    3 hours ago
    Verdell Brown Handoff
    Football

    BREAKING: CJ Verdell to Miss Remainder of 2021 Season

    3 hours ago
    Terrance Ferguson Arizona TD
    Football

    Nine Oregon True Freshmen Won't Redshirt in 2021, Why It's a Mixed Bag

    22 hours ago
    jayden-daniels-asu-vs-ucla cropped
    Football

    Oregon Falls From Top Spot in Latest SI Pac-12 Power Rankings

    Oct 4, 2021
    Verdell Stanford
    Football

    How CJ Verdell's Injury Could Impact Oregon

    Oct 4, 2021
    reubenkings-roundup-week-5
    Football

    Reubenking's Roundup: Recapping Week 5 of Pac-12 Action

    Oct 3, 2021
    Mario Cristobal Stanford
    Football

    Ducks Drop Out of Top Five in Latest AP Poll

    Oct 3, 2021