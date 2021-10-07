Elite Forward Grace VanSlooten Commits to Oregon

The Ducks had added yet another top prospect to their fantastic 2022 class.

2022 5-star forward Grace VanSlooten has committed to Oregon, she announced on Instagram.

VanSlooten is already the fourth pledge for Kelly Graves and his coaching staff in the 2022 class, joining fellow 5-star Chance Gray, Jennah Isai, and Kennedy Basham. According to ESPN, VanSlooten is the No. 13 player in the class while the Ducks also have three top 60 prospects in Gray (No. 7), Isai (No. 35) and Basham (No. 58).

VanSlooten, a 6-foot-3 forward, spent her first three years at Notre Dame Academy in Toledo, Ohio, but will spend her senior season at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. She chose the Ducks over Gonzaga and LSU, whom she had in her top three released in September. She made official visits to those three schools, as well as Arizona, in the summer, but Oregon was her first trip.

The Ducks continue to add size on the recruiting trail, as 6-foot-3 VanSlooten joins 6-foot-7 Basham in the 2022 class, while 6-foot-8 Phillipina Kyei and 6-foot-1 Taylor Bigby make up the 2021 class. In order to compete with the Stanfords and the South Carolinas of the college basketball world, you need to add size and physicality, and the Ducks have continued to do that.

VanSlooten had a stellar season as a junior, racking up 21.8 points per game along with 12.5 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.5 blocks. She will have plenty of eyes on her in her senior year as she finishes high school ball with IMG Academy.

The Ducks' latest commit already has chemistry with one of her future Oregon teammates. She and Chance Gray are teammates on the Sports City U AAU team in Ohio. Graves and his coaching staff have certainly watched this duo gel on the AAU circuit, and they've brought that exciting duo to Eugene.

VanSlooten had numerous other offers from around the country, including Baylor, Michigan, Duke, Stanford, Cal, UCLA, and Maryland. Her commitment to Oregon is proof once again that the Ducks are a national recruiting powerhouse and will only continue to bring in elite talent every year.

More from Ducks Digest

CJ Verdell to Miss Remainder of 2021 Season

Bennett Williams Out for Rest of Season

Join the Community

Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews

Join our new forums for free HERE

Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE

Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Digest Podcast HERE