BREAKING: Jahlil Florence Commits to Oregon

The Ducks have landed their first cornerback in the 2022 recruiting cycle.

Cornerback Jahlil Florence has committed to Oregon.

He announced his decision on local news and Instagram live.

Jahlil Florence reps the Oregon Ducks on his Instagram live feed.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pounder from Lincoln (San Diego, Calif.) High School committed to the Ducks after whittling down his list of 20 offers to a top three of Oregon, Washington, and Michigan. Unlike many other recruits when the recruiting trail reopened in June, Florence didn't have a full visit itinerary.

He took an official visit to Ann Arbor to check out Michigan and was most recently in Eugene to camp with Oregon for the school's annual Saturday Night Live recruiting camp. I spoke with him after the trip, and it was clear the Ducks were in the driver's seat in his recruitment.

"Coach Cristobal is just making something great with Oregon right now. That’s something everyone wants to be a part of," Florence said.

The Ducks coaching staff stayed on him with daily communication, a clear sign they were prioritizing him. Another factor that likely helped Oregon close the deal was Florence's relationship with Cornerbacks Coach Rod Chance.

"Really we touch base on an outside of football type level," he said of Chance. "We can talk about stuff outside of football. It really makes it easier to talk to each other. He’s close with my dad and my mom. He can call them up any time."

With his commitment to Oregon, he becomes the first cornerback pledge in Mario Cristobal's 2022 recruiting class, which owns the top spot in the Pac-12 team recruiting rankings. The Ducks already have two solid commitments in the secondary for him to team up with in Portland safety Trejon Williams and Texas safety Landon Hullaby.

Florence also joins fellow San Diego native, defensive lineman Gracen Halton in Oregon's 2022 class, but the Ducks may not be finished in San Diego. The two will now no doubt put the full-court press on Florence's teammate Jalil Tucker, who placed the Ducks in his top three along with Washington and Florida State after returning from his trip to Eugene alongside Florence for Saturday Night Live.

Tucker is set to announce his commitment in just over a week on Aug. 20.

