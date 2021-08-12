Evaluation: Jahlil Florence

Breaking down what we see on film with Oregon's newest cornerback commit.

The commitment of Jahlil Florence is big for the Ducks for a multitude of reasons.

For starters, the staff adds a talented recruit at a major position of need in the 2022 class. With Mykael Wright expected to turn pro following the 2021 season, it's imperative that the Ducks find another lockdown cornerback, whether that be someone already in Eugene like Trikweze Bridges or Dontae Manning, or someone in the 2022 cycle that can vie for early snaps.

Furthermore, the addition of Florence strengthens the San Diego pipeline for Mario Cristobal and his staff with Gracen Halton also in the fold.

When I spoke to Florence following his trip to Eugene last month, I asked him if he was a package deal with teammate Jalil Tucker.

He said the two weren't a package deal, but after speaking with Tucker following that trip I think the Ducks likely lead for him as his college decision looms on August 20. Don't forget that their teammate, Roderick Robinson, a 6-foot-1, 220-pound running back in 2023, also camped with Oregon for Saturday Night Live and could end up being one of Jim Mastro's top targets next cycle.

Analysis from SI All-American's John Garcia Jr.

Jahlil Florence is a rock-solid pickup for Oregon's recruiting class of 2022 from both a football and athletic profile standpoint. A tall cornerback projection out of San Diego (Calif.) Lincoln High, the rising senior recruit brings play-making ability to the table at 6-foot-1 or so. With great length, plus ball skills and good enough straight-line speed to contest vertical routes, there is a lot to work with at the next level.

The main question surrounding Florence's game is the position projection itself. Is he a boundary cornerback? Is safety a possibility? These are not bad things, but more of an indication of a bigger secondary prospect with strong instincts, willing physicality and that knack for playing the football -- all of which he shows on tape. Even during a condensed junior season, there were strong samples of an all-around game.

As a boundary projection, Florence fits with his comfort level at the line of scrimmage. With quick reaction time and length, he is at home re-routing wide receivers off the snap of the football, with enough hip fluidity and long speed to widen the margin for error near the line. The speed, confirmed by a 10.77-second PR in the 100-meter dash in June (also the same day he set his 200m PR), also enables Florence the chance to play some bail technique and to take chances over the top.

If the projection shifts to safety or a traditional, field corner role, we don't need much imagination to see that developing as Florence adds strength. The baseline is there with good mechanics and technique, length and range to move around if need be. Improving intricacies like the leverage game and compensating for above-average competition will aid the transition into the Pac-12.

Florence will continue to sport green and white at the next level, flashing in a secondary wherever he lines up.

