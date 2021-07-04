Oregon Makes the Cut for DL/OL Target Patrick Kutas

The Ducks have made the cut for the 3-star DL/OL from Memphis.

3-star lineman Patrick Kutas has placed Oregon in his top four, along with Florida State, Illinois, and Arkansas.

He announced his list on Twitter.

Kutas visited Oregon in the middle of June, and told Ducks Digest following his visit that the Ducks are recruiting him as an offensive lineman. He plays up front on both sides of the ball at Christian Brothers High School in Memphis, Tenn., but he spoke mostly with Offensive Line Coach Alex Mirabal on his official visit.

"If you watch one film session with Coach Mirabal, you see how he breaks everything down from the ground up," Kutas told Ducks Digest. "His attention to detail and focus are like nobody else. He’s the best in the game."

Read more: Patrick Kutas Recaps Official Visit to Oregon

The 6-foot-5, 299-pound lineman said the Ducks like him as an offensive tackle because of his frame and length, as well as his athleticism and violence off the ball on the defensive line.

Kutas took official visits to Illinois and Arkansas in June and said they were among the schools recruiting him the hardest. He also said that he may commit sometime next season and that he plans to return to Eugene later this summer.

