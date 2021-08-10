Jalil Tucker Announces Sets Commitment Date

The Ducks are squarely in the mix for one of the nation's top athletes, who visited Eugene in July.

Jalil Tucker will announce his college decision on Aug. 20 at 11:30 a.m. PST, he tweeted Monday. The Lincoln High School cornerback/wide receiver has narrowed down his top schools to Oregon, Washington, and Florida State.

Tucker announced his top three following a visit to Eugene, where he competed at the Saturday Night Live camp on July 31. He told Ducks Digest shortly after the trip that Oregon was communicating with him the most and that Washington was close behind.

Read more: Jalil Tucker Breaks Down Oregon trip, top three

"The facilities are gonna stand out. They probably have one of the best facilities I've seen," he said. "It’s 10 times better when you see it in person."

He enjoyed the family-type atmosphere and the love from the coaching staff during his stay in Eugene.

"They have so much joy," he said. "It’s a great family. It’s something everyone wants to be a part of. I’m happy they’ve been rocking with me for so long and want me on their team.”

Tucker has been heavily recruited by the Ducks coaching staff, especially Rod Chance. But Oregon 2022 commit Gracen Halton and freshman running back Byron Cardwell have hounded him to come to Eugene, as Tucker said "they're trying to recruit me hard."

He told Ducks Digest that he plans to return to Eugene on Oct. 15 for Oregon's home game against Cal for his official visit. He has not taken any other visits this summer and doesn't plan to take any in the fall, which is a good sign for the Ducks.

As for the Ducks' Pacific Northwest rival, Washington is known for sending defensive backs to the NFL, namely Taylor Rapp, Byron Murphy, and Marcus Peters.

"Washington I like because they send out DB’s. They make great DB’s and send DB’s to the league," Tucker said of what he liked about Jimmy Lake's progrma.

Tucker is not just a solid corner at Lincoln, but he also lines up at receiver. He told Ducks Digest that the Pac-12 schools have expressed interest in recruiting him at receiver along with corner and that Florida State is primarily recruiting him as a receiver.

"That recruitment has been a little bit slower. They wanted me for receiver so that’s why they were in my top three," he said of Florida State's recruitment of him. "I talk to Ron Dugans, he’s been on me the most since late May. He’s made his best effort to hit me up every day and built the little that we have."

The Ducks do not have a cornerback commit in the 2022 class and have two safety pledges in Landon Hullaby and Trejon Williams.

It hasn't been for a shortcoming of effort that the Ducks haven't landed a cornerback yet. They were finalists for some elite defensive backs, including Zeke Berry, Daylen Everette, and Terrance Brooks.

Including Tucker, the Ducks still have their eyes on a few prospects at defensive back. Tucker's teammate Jahlil Florence is toward the top of their big board, along with Ephesians Prysock and SNL star Damani Dent.

More from Ducks Digest

Freshman Focus: Robby Ashford

5-star Center Kel'el Ware Commits to Oregon

Oregon football 2022 Commitment List

Join the Community

Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews

Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest

Follow Ducks Digest on Twitter: @Ducksdigest

Find more Oregon Ducks content at Ducksdigest.com

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE

Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Digest Podcast HERE