Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballRecruitingBasketballPro DucksOther SportsSubscribeSI.com
Search
Publish date:

Oregon Ducks 2022 Football Commitment List

An up-to-date tracker of the Oregon Ducks 2022 football commitments.
Author:

These are the biggest names to know with Oregon Ducks football recruiting in the 2022 recruiting class. You'll find a profile that provides biographical information as well as links to each player's social media and highlights.

Total commits: 16

Current SI All-American Team Rankings

-No. 10 nationally, 

-No. 1 in Pac-12

Quarterback (1)

Tanner Bailey 

Bailey throwing at Saturday Night Live in Autzen Stadium 

Bailey throwing at Saturday Night Live in Autzen Stadium 

Vitals: 6'1", 195 pounds

High School: Gordo High School (Gordo, AL)

Twitter

Highlights

Committed: 3/8/2021

Running Back (0)

The Ducks are loaded at running back after landing Seven McGee and Byron Cardwell in the 2021 recruiting cycle. It looks like its Raleek Brown (Oklahoma) would be the only take in the 2022 cycle. 

Wide receiver (3)

Stephon Johnson Jr.

Johnson at spring practice for DeSoto.

Johnson at spring practice for DeSoto.

Vitals: 6'1", 171 pounds

High School: DeSoto High School (DeSoto, TX)

Committed: 3/31/2021

Twitter

Isaiah Sategna

Sategna flexes on his official visit to Oregon.

Sategna flexes on his official visit to Oregon.

Vitals: 5'11, 170 pounds

High School: Fayetteville High School (Fayetteville, AK)

Committed: 7/11/2021

Twitter

Highlights

Nicholas Anderson

Anderson on his Oregon official visit.

Anderson on his Oregon official visit.

Vitals: 6'4", 195 pounds

High School: Katy High School (Katy, Texas)

Committed: 7/1/2021

Twitter

Highlights

Tight end (1)

Andre Dollar

Dollar at Autzen Stadium on a visit to Oregon.

Dollar at Autzen Stadium on a visit to Oregon.

Vitals: 6'5", 230 pounds

High School: Mustang High School (Mustang, OK)

Committed: 9/15/20

Twitter

Highlights

Offensive Tackle (3)

Kelvin Banks

Banks at Autzen Stadium during his Oregon official visit.

Banks at Autzen Stadium during his Oregon official visit.

Vitals: 6'5", 305 pounds

High School: Summer Creek High School (Houston, TX)

Committed: 7/4/21

Distinction: Under Armour All-American

Twitter

Highlights

Dave Iuli

Iuli on his Oregon official visit.

Iuli on his Oregon official visit.

Vitals: 6'4", 320 pounds

High School: Puyallup High School (Puyallup, WA)

Committed: 7/21/21

Twitter

Highlights

Cameron Williams

Williams on his Oregon official visit.

Williams on his Oregon official visit.

Vitals: 6'7", 320 pounds

High School: Duncanville High School (Duncanville, TX)

Committed: 7/1/21

Twitter

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Robby Ashford Fall Camp Clean
Play
Football

Freshman Focus: Robby Ashford

The Ducks quarterback discussed his growth this offseason and his future with the baseball team.

2022 Recruiting Class
Play
Recruiting

Oregon Ducks 2022 Football Commitment List

An up-to-date tracker of the Oregon Ducks 2022 football commitments.

QB's load up
Play
Football

Torres' Take: What Oregon Needs from Its Quarterback in 2021

A full artillery of weapons should make for an explosive offense.

Highlights

Michael Wooten

Wooten on his Oregon official visit

Wooten on his Oregon official visit

Vitals: 6'6", 295 pounds

High School: Sierra Canyon High School (Chatsworth, CA)

Committed: 7/1/21

Instagram (Doesn't have Twitter)

Highlights

Interior offensive line (1)

Percy Lewis

Pervy Lewis Oregon Visit

Vitals: 6'8", 375 pounds

Junior College: Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College

Committed: 3/2/21

Twitter

Highlights

Defensive line (2)

Gracen Halton

Halton at Autzen Stadium on his Oregon official visit.

Halton at Autzen Stadium on his Oregon official visit.

Vitals: 6'4", 250

High School: St. Augustine High School (San Diego, CA)

Committed: 1/27/21

Twitter

Highlights

Sir Mells

Mells with Defensive Line Coach Joe Salave'a on his Oregon official visit.

Mells with Defensive Line Coach Joe Salave'a on his Oregon official visit.

Vitals: 6'5", 327 pounds

High School: Liberty High School (Henderson, NV)

Committed: 6/5/21

Twitter

Highlights

Linebacker (2)

TJ Dudley

Dudley during his photo shoot on his Oregon official visit.

Dudley during his photo shoot on his Oregon official visit.

Vitals: 6'3", 225 pounds

High School: Montgomery Catholic High School (Montgomery, AL)

Committed: 6/28/21

Twitter

Emar'rion Winston

Winston sits on the throne during a visit to Oregon.

Winston sits on the throne during a visit to Oregon.

Vitals: 6'3", 225 pounds

High School: Montgomery Catholic High School (Montgomery, AL)

Committed: 6/28/21

Twitter

Highlights

Safety (2)

Trejon Williams

Williams at Oregon's Saturday Night Live recruiting camp. 

Williams at Oregon's Saturday Night Live recruiting camp. 

Vitals: 6'1", 188

High School: Jefferson High School (Portland, OR)

Committed: 3/26/21

Distinction: Adidas All-American

Twitter

Highlights

Landon Hullaby

Hullaby on his Oregon official visit.

Hullaby on his Oregon official visit.

Vitals: 6'1", 185 pounds

High School: Mansfield Timberview High School (Arlington, TX)

Committed: 2/2/21

Twitter

Highlights

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports /Like and follow Max on Facebook: @mtorresports

Follow Ducks Digest on Twitter: @DucksDigest/ Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE

Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Digest Podcast HERE

More Ducks

Robby Ashford Fall Camp Clean
Football

Freshman Focus: Robby Ashford

2022 Recruiting Class
Recruiting

Oregon Ducks 2022 Football Commitment List

QB's load up
Football

Torres' Take: What Oregon Needs from Its Quarterback in 2021

Dana Altman Yelling
Recruiting

Kel'el Ware Commits to Oregon

Kingsley Suamatia Oregon Media Day
Football

Freshman Focus: Kingsley Suamataia

Terrance Ferguson, Moliki Matavao
Football

Ducks TE Room Overflowing With Talent

Oregon defensive line
Football

Oregon to Explore Defensive Depth in 2021

Dont'e Thornton Lined Up
Football

Freshman Focus: Dont'e Thornton