Oregon Ducks 2022 Football Commitment List

An up-to-date tracker of the Oregon Ducks 2022 football commitments.

These are the biggest names to know with Oregon Ducks football recruiting in the 2022 recruiting class. You'll find a profile that provides biographical information as well as links to each player's social media and highlights.

Total commits: 16

Current SI All-American Team Rankings

-No. 10 nationally,

-No. 1 in Pac-12

Quarterback (1)

Tanner Bailey

Bailey throwing at Saturday Night Live in Autzen Stadium Max Torres/Ducks Digest

Vitals: 6'1", 195 pounds

High School: Gordo High School (Gordo, AL)

Twitter

Highlights

Committed: 3/8/2021

Running Back (0)

The Ducks are loaded at running back after landing Seven McGee and Byron Cardwell in the 2021 recruiting cycle. It looks like its Raleek Brown (Oklahoma) would be the only take in the 2022 cycle.

Wide receiver (3)

Stephon Johnson Jr.

Vitals: 6'1", 171 pounds

High School: DeSoto High School (DeSoto, TX)

Committed: 3/31/2021

Twitter

Isaiah Sategna

Sategna flexes on his official visit to Oregon. Isaiah Sategna/Oregon Athletics

Vitals: 5'11, 170 pounds

High School: Fayetteville High School (Fayetteville, AK)

Committed: 7/11/2021

Twitter

Highlights

Nicholas Anderson

Anderson on his Oregon official visit. Nicholas Anderson on Instagram (@nicanderson02)/Oregon Athletics

Vitals: 6'4", 195 pounds

High School: Katy High School (Katy, Texas)

Committed: 7/1/2021

Twitter

Highlights

Tight end (1)

Andre Dollar

Dollar at Autzen Stadium on a visit to Oregon. Andre Dollar on Twitter (@AndreDollar9)

Vitals: 6'5", 230 pounds

High School: Mustang High School (Mustang, OK)

Committed: 9/15/20

Twitter

Highlights

Offensive Tackle (3)

Kelvin Banks

Banks at Autzen Stadium during his Oregon official visit. Kelvin Banks/Oregon Athletics

Vitals: 6'5", 305 pounds

High School: Summer Creek High School (Houston, TX)

Committed: 7/4/21

Distinction: Under Armour All-American

Twitter

Highlights

Dave Iuli

Iuli on his Oregon official visit. Oregon Athletics

Vitals: 6'4", 320 pounds

High School: Puyallup High School (Puyallup, WA)

Committed: 7/21/21

Twitter

Highlights

Cameron Williams

Vitals: 6'7", 320 pounds

High School: Duncanville High School (Duncanville, TX)

Committed: 7/1/21

Twitter

Highlights

Michael Wooten

Wooten on his Oregon official visit Michael Wooten/Oregon Athletics

Vitals: 6'6", 295 pounds

High School: Sierra Canyon High School (Chatsworth, CA)

Committed: 7/1/21

Instagram (Doesn't have Twitter)

Highlights

Interior offensive line (1)

Percy Lewis

Vitals: 6'8", 375 pounds

Junior College: Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College

Committed: 3/2/21

Twitter

Highlights

Defensive line (2)

Gracen Halton

Halton at Autzen Stadium on his Oregon official visit. Gracen Halton on Twitter (@GracenHalton)

Vitals: 6'4", 250

High School: St. Augustine High School (San Diego, CA)

Committed: 1/27/21

Twitter

Highlights

Sir Mells

Mells with Defensive Line Coach Joe Salave'a on his Oregon official visit. Sir Mells

Vitals: 6'5", 327 pounds

High School: Liberty High School (Henderson, NV)

Committed: 6/5/21

Twitter

Highlights

Linebacker (2)

TJ Dudley

Dudley during his photo shoot on his Oregon official visit. TJ Dudley on Twitter (@HollywoodHtu)/Oregon Athletics

Vitals: 6'3", 225 pounds

High School: Montgomery Catholic High School (Montgomery, AL)

Committed: 6/28/21

Twitter

Emar'rion Winston

Winston sits on the throne during a visit to Oregon. Emar'rion Winston on Twitter (@EmarrionW)

Vitals: 6'3", 225 pounds

High School: Montgomery Catholic High School (Montgomery, AL)

Committed: 6/28/21

Twitter

Highlights

Safety (2)

Trejon Williams

Williams at Oregon's Saturday Night Live recruiting camp. Max Torres/Ducks Digest

Vitals: 6'1", 188

High School: Jefferson High School (Portland, OR)

Committed: 3/26/21

Distinction: Adidas All-American

Twitter

Highlights

Landon Hullaby

Hullaby on his Oregon official visit. Reginald Hullaby

Vitals: 6'1", 185 pounds

High School: Mansfield Timberview High School (Arlington, TX)

Committed: 2/2/21

Twitter

Highlights

