Oregon Ducks 2022 Football Commitment List
These are the biggest names to know with Oregon Ducks football recruiting in the 2022 recruiting class. You'll find a profile that provides biographical information as well as links to each player's social media and highlights.
Total commits: 16
Current SI All-American Team Rankings
-No. 10 nationally,
-No. 1 in Pac-12
Quarterback (1)
Tanner Bailey
Vitals: 6'1", 195 pounds
High School: Gordo High School (Gordo, AL)
Committed: 3/8/2021
Running Back (0)
The Ducks are loaded at running back after landing Seven McGee and Byron Cardwell in the 2021 recruiting cycle. It looks like its Raleek Brown (Oklahoma) would be the only take in the 2022 cycle.
Wide receiver (3)
Stephon Johnson Jr.
Vitals: 6'1", 171 pounds
High School: DeSoto High School (DeSoto, TX)
Committed: 3/31/2021
Isaiah Sategna
Vitals: 5'11, 170 pounds
High School: Fayetteville High School (Fayetteville, AK)
Committed: 7/11/2021
Nicholas Anderson
Vitals: 6'4", 195 pounds
High School: Katy High School (Katy, Texas)
Committed: 7/1/2021
Tight end (1)
Andre Dollar
Vitals: 6'5", 230 pounds
High School: Mustang High School (Mustang, OK)
Committed: 9/15/20
Offensive Tackle (3)
Kelvin Banks
Vitals: 6'5", 305 pounds
High School: Summer Creek High School (Houston, TX)
Committed: 7/4/21
Distinction: Under Armour All-American
Dave Iuli
Vitals: 6'4", 320 pounds
High School: Puyallup High School (Puyallup, WA)
Committed: 7/21/21
Cameron Williams
Vitals: 6'7", 320 pounds
High School: Duncanville High School (Duncanville, TX)
Committed: 7/1/21
Michael Wooten
Vitals: 6'6", 295 pounds
High School: Sierra Canyon High School (Chatsworth, CA)
Committed: 7/1/21
Instagram (Doesn't have Twitter)
Interior offensive line (1)
Percy Lewis
Vitals: 6'8", 375 pounds
Junior College: Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College
Committed: 3/2/21
Defensive line (2)
Gracen Halton
Vitals: 6'4", 250
High School: St. Augustine High School (San Diego, CA)
Committed: 1/27/21
Sir Mells
Vitals: 6'5", 327 pounds
High School: Liberty High School (Henderson, NV)
Committed: 6/5/21
Linebacker (2)
TJ Dudley
Vitals: 6'3", 225 pounds
High School: Montgomery Catholic High School (Montgomery, AL)
Committed: 6/28/21
Emar'rion Winston
Vitals: 6'3", 225 pounds
High School: Montgomery Catholic High School (Montgomery, AL)
Committed: 6/28/21
Safety (2)
Trejon Williams
Vitals: 6'1", 188
High School: Jefferson High School (Portland, OR)
Committed: 3/26/21
Distinction: Adidas All-American
Landon Hullaby
Vitals: 6'1", 185 pounds
High School: Mansfield Timberview High School (Arlington, TX)
Committed: 2/2/21
