Sir Mells Commits to Oregon

The Ducks just picked up a huge commit in the 2022 class.

It didn't take long for the Oregon staff to gain some momentum on the recruiting trail. Just four days after the recruiting dead period ended, the Ducks have added a major talent.

2022 defensive lineman Sir Mells has committed to Oregon. He announced his decision on Twitter.

The former Washington commit becomes the ninth player in Oregon's 2022 class and the first from the state of Nevada. Playing at Liberty High School in Henderson, he was high school teammates with Oregon tight end Moliki Matavao.

He is one of a handful of visitors from Nevada checked out the Ducks this weekend, along with defensive end Cyrus Moss, who placed Oregon in his top five this spring and has been high on the Ducks for some time.

Mells already knew many of the 2022 commits heading into the visit, but one particular relationship could've helped sweeten the deal, as Mells is good friends with 2022 Oregon defensive line commit Gracen Halton.

"I know a bunch of em," he told Ducks Digest. "I know Gracen. Me and Gracen are pretty close we did a camp together a couple months back. That’s my guy."

At 6-foot-5, 327 pounds, he will fill a major need along the defensive front at nose tackle. This commitment goes hand-in-hand with Mario Cristobal's recruiting philosophy, prioritizing winning the line of scrimmage, and then building out from there.

Mells also holds offers from schools such as Michigan, Maryland and USC. Prior to his visit, he spoke about what he was liking about Oregon.

