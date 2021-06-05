Utah Commit Breaks Down Oregon Visit

The Ducks got visits rolling with an intriguing defensive line prospect from Utah.

Oregon was as excited as any program in the country to welcome recruits to Eugene for visits this week as the recruiting dead period expired. One of the first prospects the Ducks welcomed to Eugene on Tuesday was Aisea Moa, a 6-foot-3, 245-pound defensive lineman from Weber High School in Ogden, Utah.

He spoke with Ducks Digest to break down the visit and what's next for him in his recruitment.

The 2022 Utah commit made the trip with his dad along with 2023 Timpview High athlete Pokai Haunga and 2024 Corner Canyon quarterback Isaac Wilson, the younger brother of Jets' quarterback Zach Wilson, who Oregon offered this week.

Moa spent most of his time on the visit with Defensive Line Coach Joe Salave'a, Director of Recruiting Operations JR Moala, and Assistant Defensive Line Coach Winston DeLattiboudere.

As is the case with many who interact with Salave'a, Moa says his energy stood out.

"Our conversations were cool," he said. " We talked a lot about how they run their team, D-line formations, just about everything that involved me.

"I loved his energy, he was really cool, really good to talk to and be around."

The staff put him through a workout and discussed how he projects to fit in Tim DeRuyter's defense.

"A lot of outside linebacker stuff, 3-tech stuff, 4i stuff--depends on how big I get," he said of where the Ducks see him. "If I put on a lot of weight probably go to 4i, if I stay the same probably outside backer."

As for his preference, he tells me he'd like a to play a defensive end and linebacker hybrid position at the next level, which would allow him to put his hand in the dirt and drop back in coverage.

What stood out most from the trip?

"How detailed their campus is--it's crazy," Moa said.

"Walking around and talking to them a lot, getting to know the coaches and stuff."

The Ducks have been on a tear in Utah of late, landing the top prospect from the state in each of the last two cycles in Noah Sewell and Kinsley Suamataia. Those names, as well as Jackson Powers-Johnson and Jeffrey Bassa are all familiar to Moa, who commented on Oregon's pipeline in Utah.

"It's really cool. I grew up with all those guys, playing 7 on 7. It's cool to see all those older guys going over there, starting that pipeline."

Moa has been committed to Utah since January but is keeping his options open.

"My recruitments open 100%," he said. "I’ve talked to Utah about it and they’ve said enjoy it all and go on all my visits."

Speaking of other visits, he also made the 50-minute drive to Corvallis to see the Beavers on an unofficial visit.

"Oregon State was a great environment. I liked that everything was so close on their campus," Moa said of his visit. "Their coaches were really welcoming and they showed a lot of love. I liked talking to Coach (Jonathan) Smith."

Up next for the Utah native is a trip to see the Utes and a number of other unofficial visits while he ponders which schools will receive official visits from him.

"Go to Utah Monday, and probably go to Utah State, Colorado State, BYU maybe, and whatever other schools play out."

Moa holds offers from Utah, Utah State, BYU, Brown, Weber State, Southern Utah and Oregon State.

