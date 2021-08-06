WATCH: Stephon Johnson Jr. Talks Oregon, Growing up in Texas

The Ducks 2022 wide receiver commit started the recruiting explosion in the Lone Star State for this cycle.

Stephon "Boogie" Johnson Jr. was back in Eugene last weekend for Saturday Night Live. He was one of our top performers, often gliding by defensive backs after breaking them down with swift footwork.

It's clear the Ducks got a gem, and someone who has every intention of competing for early snaps the minute he gets on campus.

I caught up with him to talk about his performance in Atuzen and a whole lot more, including what it was like to grow up in Texas and all the pressure that comes with that.

