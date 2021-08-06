Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballRecruitingBasketballPro DucksOther SportsSubscribeSI.com
Search
Publish date:

WATCH: Stephon Johnson Jr. Talks Oregon, Growing up in Texas

The Ducks 2022 wide receiver commit started the recruiting explosion in the Lone Star State for this cycle.
Author:

Stephon "Boogie" Johnson Jr. was back in Eugene last weekend for Saturday Night Live. He was one of our top performers, often gliding by defensive backs after breaking them down with swift footwork.

It's clear the Ducks got a gem, and someone who has every intention of competing for early snaps the minute he gets on campus.

I caught up with him to talk about his performance in Atuzen and a whole lot more, including what it was like to grow up in Texas and all the pressure that comes with that. 

More from Ducks Digest

Cyrus Moss talks SNL visit, plans to return to Eugene

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Boogie YT Thumbnail
Play
Recruiting

WATCH: Stephon Johnson Jr. Talks Oregon, Growing up in Texas

Meet the 2022 commit who started Oregon's momentum in the Lone Star State.

Cyrus Moss Cristobal w_ TM Watermark
Play
Recruiting

Moss Recaps Oregon Visit, Plans to Return

One of the Ducks' top targets has been a frequent visitor this summer.

Ty Thompson 1 Cropped
Play
Football

Freshman Check in: Ty Thompson

Oregon's highest-rated quarterback signee discusses his transition to college.

Ty Thompson working to earn team's respect heading into fall camp

Thibodeaux striving for perfection in year three

Connect with Ducks Digest on Social Media

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports /Like and follow Max on Facebook: @mtorresports

Follow Ducks Digest on Twitter: @DucksDigest/ Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE

Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Digest Podcast HERE

More Ducks

Boogie YT Thumbnail
Recruiting

WATCH: Stephon Johnson Jr. Talks Oregon, Growing up in Texas

Cyrus Moss Cristobal w_ TM Watermark
Recruiting

Moss Recaps Oregon Visit, Plans to Return

Ty Thompson 1 Cropped
Football

Freshman Check in: Ty Thompson

KT Pac-12 Media Day
Football

Kayvon Thibodeaux Striving for Perfection

Damani Dent
Recruiting

Damani Dent Talks Oregon Offer

Jalil Tucker SNL w: Shoe Boxes
Recruiting

Ducks Pushing Ahead in Race for San Diego Athlete?

Autzen Stadium Broad
Football

REPORT: Two Oregon Football Players Facing Charges

Penei Sewell Lions Training Camp
Pro Ducks

Pads Popping Again for Sewell: "It's something I've been craving"