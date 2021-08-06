WATCH: Stephon Johnson Jr. Talks Oregon, Growing up in Texas
Stephon "Boogie" Johnson Jr. was back in Eugene last weekend for Saturday Night Live. He was one of our top performers, often gliding by defensive backs after breaking them down with swift footwork.
It's clear the Ducks got a gem, and someone who has every intention of competing for early snaps the minute he gets on campus.
I caught up with him to talk about his performance in Atuzen and a whole lot more, including what it was like to grow up in Texas and all the pressure that comes with that.
Meet the 2022 commit who started Oregon's momentum in the Lone Star State.
