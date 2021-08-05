Kayvon Thiobdeaux Striving for Perfection

The Oregon star defender is setting high marks for the team and himself in what figures to be his final college season.

Oregon star Kavon Thibodeaux is entering what could be his final year in an Oregon uniform, and at Oregon Football media day he was interviewed on a wide range of topics from this year’s new defense to his Heisman Trophy chances.

After a long 2020, Autzen Stadium will finally be getting its voice back as fans will be back at full force in 2021. Thibodeaux was asked about how happy he is for the crowds to be back.

“I’m excited, you know being back at Autzen Stadium in front of full fans is kind of a blessing.” Thibodeaux said. “You know one thing I like to say is that as a football player the fans are kind of what we play for and that energy is kind of something that not a lot of people get to experience so I’m not only happy for me but I’m happy for the younger guys who haven’t even experienced a real Autzen Stadium and you know, having the best fans in the world.”

This year Oregon has a new defensive identity and scheme under new Defensive Coordinator Tim DeRuyter. Thibodeaux feels like there's been a solid transition and expects another strong year from his side of the ball.

“I feel like a lot is going to change. Tim DeRuyter is a great coach, he has a great scheme and he knows what he’s doing. I’m really confident in him and I’m confident in the game plan that he’s putting together.”

No. 5 has always aimed high in his goals and this year is no different. He wants to leave Eugene with some more hardware.

“Perfection. Winning every game. Being able to play for a national championship, and winning in fall camp.” Thibodeaux added. “Me personally, I am trying to be in the Heisman race and be in that Heisman conversation, so 20 sacks would be a blessing for me, but just kind of growing and winning every game with my team.”

What perfection look like in KT's eyes?

“Just being in the top-tier shape I can be in and kind of growing into the guy that I’m supposed to be. Playing 80 snaps last year I wasn’t really prepared for that and this year I feel like I am and I need to be to the highest capacity shape I could be.”

The defensive lineman worked hard this offseason to improve his game, and that included picking the brains of former Ducks to learn about what it takes to be successful at the next level.

“DeForest Buckner, Arik Armstead, then you’ve got Penei [Sewell] now he came back, I mean the list goes on.” Thibodeaux said. "It’s really dope and that’s kind of the main things is being part of a legacy. That’s what I had to realize growing up and coming into Oregon, is that there’s a lot of guys who paved the way for me so now I gotta pave the way for the next guys.”

Many might be wondering how that great Oregon defense in 2019 full of NFL prospects would stand going up against this 2021 version. Thibodeaux feels like this year's squad can be even better and reach new heights.

“I feel like personally, this is the best team overall that Oregon has ever had aside from the year that they went to the national championship. I feel like we really have the ability to play and I feel like the guys up front are really going to stop the run, and we’re gonna pass rush on third down, so we have the best of both worlds.”

As many preseason awards are coming out ranking Kavon Thibodeaux as one of if not the best players in college football, Thibodeaux is focused on what the team can do in 2021 and if his expectations are any indication, this could be a special season in Eugene.

