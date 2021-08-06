Moss Recaps Oregon Visit, Plans to Return

The Ducks are all-in on their pursuit of Nevada's top prospect in 2022.

Bishop Gorman edge rusher Cyrus Moss came to Eugene for his first official visit in June. The Ducks knocked it out of the park, and in the time since, Moss has taken officials to Notre Dame and Arizona State, in addition to an unofficial visit to Alabama.

Moss was back in Eugene for the second time this summer this past weekend for Oregon's annual Saturday Night Live camp. Ducks Digest caught up with him to discuss the trip and the latest in his recruitment.

"I thought it was a really good camp overall," Moss said. "I thought I performed really well, came out with a lot of effort, tenacity and willingness to get coached. I went out there and gave it 100% and felt like the coaches did too-- felt like they were very involved with me and Emar'rion (Winston)."

Moss' time in Eugene gave him a chance to meet a couple new members of the Oregon coaching staff that Mario Cristobal has brought on this summer.

"It was a really good experience getting coached up by all the different coaches out there: (Nick) Toth, (Jimmy) Brumbaugh, Winston and Coach Joe (Salave'a) and DeRutyer," he said. "I got to go against a lot of good players. There was lots of good competition and I like that. Overall it was a fun time and it was good work."

Toth, a new defensive analyst for the Ducks, was actually the coach he spent the most time with during his visit.

"I’ve gotten to know a little about his background and see what his role is on the team and get to know him," Moss said of Oregon's new hire. "He gave me lots of good tips in camp on things I can learn and take into the season."

The top player in Nevada liked what he saw from the program.

"I definitely enjoyed the players that go to school there. I enjoyed the different presentations that they had for us and the way everything was ran."

With Moss being a priority, he's hearing from the Ducks "Probably pretty much every day or every other day." Oregon has multiple coaches that appear to be leading the way in his recruitment, starting with Mario Cristobal.

"I would say probably Coach Cristobal and Coach DeRuyter. Coach Joe (Salave'a) as well," he said.

We all know college football recruiting is all about relationships, and he offered up some thoughts on his relationships with each of the aforementioned coaches.

On Cristobal: "It’s been very good. He’s a really genuine person and seems like he looks out for his players and everything. I've enjoyed getting know him and appreciate that he takes the time to get so close with his players even though he’s head coach."

On DeRuyter: Coach D has been good. I met him first when he was at Cal and we started to build a good relationship there. He's always inspiring me to be a good person and do good things and remind me how good I would be in his system."

On Salave'a: "He’s super just genuine--nice guy and you could tell he really cares and he’s got tons of passion and energy for the game and that shows. I always enjoy Coach Joe. And he’s a big reminder of spirituality, he’s always reminding me to stay close to that."

During his time camping with Oregon, the 6-foot-5, 220-pound defensive lineman spent time with Ducks defensive line pledge Sir Mells, another Nevada player he's been building a relationship with.

"Me and Sir are definitely close and we’ve been getting closer as we talk about schools," he said of his interactions with Mells. "We hung out a lot of the time down there in the camp and hung out there when I was out there on the official. We've gotten to know each other in youth sports. It's been good to stay close."

With this being his second time in Eugene this summer, is he any closer to making a decision?

"I would say nothing has changed necessarily," Moss said. "Trying to narrow things a little further and figure it out. But I'm really looking toward October when I can take my next set of game visits to see more schools. I think I’ll get a pretty good sense of things and narrow things down a bit."

Things have gotten a bit interesting with the arrival of one particular blue blood in his recruitment.

"I've recently been talking to Coach (Larry) Johnson at Ohio State," he said. "We’ll see how things go. We just started talking a few weeks ago and we'll probably just start to build a relationship through the beginning of the season."

Looking ahead, Moss will take his official visit to Florida when the Gators play Alabama on September 18 and will return to Oregon for another visit when the Ducks host Cal on October 15. He is still working on setting up his official visit to Clemson.

As for a decision timeline, fans shouldn't expect anything any time soon. Moss still plans to sign during the early signing period in December before announcing his decision publicly at the Adidas All-American game in January.

