Reid's Rundown: What's Next along the Offensive Line

The Ducks landed Michael Wooten and Cameron Williams on Thursday and are a finalist for Kelvin Banks, who announces on July 4.

July 1 was a monumental day in Oregon recruiting and the news was particularly impactful for the Ducks' offensive line.

The day started with the Ducks landing a commitment from offensive tackle Michael Wooten over co-finalist Colorado. This was a solid pickup for Oregon and a classic example of the staff trusting their evaluation rather than being guided by national recruiting rankings.

The Wooten decision is worth celebrating, but it was also largely expected among Ducks fans heading into Thursday. Many people, myself included, believed that Wooten would be the only commitment added by the Ducks on Thursday.

That wasn’t the case.

Following the Wooten commitment, attention turned to Cameron Williams out of Duncanville, Texas. Williams was coming off a visit to Texas, and many were concerned that the Longhorns had done just enough to take momentum late and earn the in-state commitment.

In the Ducks Digest roundtable on Williams, I mentioned that the Ducks had done a ton right in the recruitment so far and that the decision would be very close between Oregon and Texas. Ultimately I sided with Texas because of the draw of being in-state and the post visit glow.

However, things changed on Thursday. Buzz built throughout the day in the recruiting world that Oregon may have done enough to regain the lead for Williams. In the end, that was exactly what happened.

Oregon landed a commitment from Williams that night and it was a signature victory for Cristobal, Mirabal, and company in a high-profile recruitment. Williams is a prospect with sky high potential.

If he lands in a program with elite strength and conditioning and a dedication to prioritizing offensive lineman, he could be a star. Few places fit that description better than Eugene.

After the “double quack” for Oregon along the offensive line, and with JUCO tackle Percy Lewis already in the fold, the Ducks' offensive line group is filling up quickly. As I projected in my Final Forecast story, I see Oregon taking five offensive linemen in the 2022 cycle, which means they have just two spots remaining.

So who is left on the board?

The biggest name left for Oregon on the offensive line dropped some big news this morning. Five-star offensive tackle Kelvin Banks said that he will be moving his commitment date up from July 24 to this Sunday July 4.

It's tough to overstate the recruitment of Kelvin Banks. He is as big a target as exists on the offensive line, as big a target as exists in the 2022 class as a whole, and possibly even as big a target as Oregon has had in program history.

He is also a Texan. The first story I wrote for Ducks Digest detailed Oregon’s attempt to resurrect a Texas pipeline. In that piece, Kelvin Banks was the first name on my list of primary commitments.

As I wrote then, Banks' commitment alone would likely lead most fans to declare the program’s venture into Texas a success. That statement still holds true today.

I view Oregon and Texas A&M as the two leaders for Banks, with Texas in the mix as well. The Ducks will hope to beat out the in-state programs once again, and add their fifth commitment from Texas in the 2022 class. I predicted Banks to end up in the Oregon class earlier in my Final Forecast story. Ducks Digest is working on another roundtable piece focused on Kelvin Banks' decision and I will expand more on my prediction there.

For now, the focus is on Oregon’s recruiting board and potential finishes along the offensive line. After Banks’ decision on Sunday, the Ducks will have either one or two spots remaining. So who else could the Ducks be targeting on the offensive line?

Josh Conerly Jr. (Seattle, WA)

Conerly is another five star along the offensive line who is a clear “must-take” for the Ducks. This recruitment also carries some added juice because Conerly is from the Northwest, which means Oregon has the chance to pluck him right out of the backyard of its arch-rival Washington.

He released a top 12 on May 11 that included many of the best teams in the Pac-12 and the country. Conerly also took trips to Washington and USC in the month of June. I do see the Ducks as one of the primary contenders, but there is still a ways to go in this recruitment.

Dave Iuli (Puyallup, WA)

Iuli was the other player I forecasted to end up in Oregon’s final five offensive linemen in my final forecast story . My reasoning was predicated on the fact that he is an interior option to go along with Oregon’s wealth of targets at tackle. That said, maybe another player could make the transition to the interior given Mirabal’s desire to cross train their lineman. You can read Dave Iuli’s interview with our Dylan Rubenking here.

Eston Harris Jr. (Auburn, AL)

Harris released a top five of Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, and Oregon on June 26. If the Ducks experience an unforeseen shake up such as a decommitment, or some of the Ducks' other targets decide to go elsewhere, then Harris will be one to watch. This is because he presents the size and flexibility that Mirabal has shown he loves to coach up front. Additionally, Harris would be the Ducks' third pickup from the state of Alabama this cycle, joining QB Tanner Bailey and LB TJ Dudley.

Tyler Booker (Bradenton, FL)

Booker is another highly-coveted offensive lineman out of powerhouse IMG Academy, who will certainly be a part of the “dream-scenario” for a lot of Ducks fans. I interviewed Tyler Booker back in early May following the release of his top five. Booker spoke highly of the Ducks, mentioning everything from their uniforms, to NFL development, and the staff’s uniquely authentic approach. However, I ultimately think that Booker’s enthusiasm for the Oregon program will not be enough to overcome the obstacle of distance and Booker will instead most likely end up in the SEC at Florida, Georgia, or Alabama.

