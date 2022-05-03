The Ducks just snagged another elite wide receiver out of the Bay Area.

Oregon stayed hot on the recruiting trail Monday night when by securing a commitment from 2023 Valley Christian (San Jose, Calif.) High School wide receiver Jurrion Dickey.

He spoke with Ducks Digest following his commitment to break down why Oregon was the school for him.

"It was Oregon because of the new coaching staff. I love the coaching staff," Dickey said. "Me and the coaching staff hit it off in many different situations. They really hit it off with not even just me just my family, my mom and my brothers."

Apparently it's no small task to connect with Dickey's mother, and if you've followed recruiting for a while you know how important it is for a school to win over family.

"My mom, she broke down emotionally so that means she really liked it. She don't really show emotions and it's hard for her emotions to come out, so the fact that they brought it out of her means that's the spot."

Following Mario Cristobal's departure, Oregon's recruiting class took a strong hit at the wide receiver position. But the new staff, lead by Head Coach Dan Lanning and Wide Receivers Coach Junior Adams, made sure to make Dickey a priority.

"Coach Junior Adams, we damn near from the same town," he said. "Coach Dan Lanning, he's young and everything so he connects with the kids on a whole different level and him being a head coach makes it outstanding. Love them both."

Not only has Oregon quickly caught fire on the recruiting trail once again, but the Ducks have created a lot of excitement around the on-field product, specifically Kenny Dillingham's offense, which offers a lot of promise to fans who have been wanting to see more explosiveness.

"Coach (Kenny) Dillingham, me and him we tight. His offense is really good, like in the spring game, I loved what they was doing it."

Dickey's most recent trip up to Oregon was enough to seal the deal in his recruitment.

But he wasn't always so enamored with the Ducks program.

"It did seal the deal for me, because when I was younger, I always thought about Oregon," he said. "But then when I went up there like my eighth grade, freshman year I didn't really like it as much."

Odd as it may sound, a change in regime proved to be just what he needed.

"When the new coaching staff came I started liking it."

Now that he's in the fold, Dickey has one recruit in particular he'd love to see join him in the green and yellow.

"Jaden Rashada. That's my favorite QB. That's my boy. Me and him, we tight. If hewere to come to Oregon that would be big."



With his recruitment coming to a close, Dickey can focus on helping the Ducks recruit more elite talent, but also just enjoy being a high schooler.

"Now I can just focus on school," he said following his commitment. "I don't have to focus on nothing else like that. Besides school and my sports. And just get better at what I do. Takes off pressure, relieves pressure off me, so I'm happy."

