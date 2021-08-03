Oregon Included in Top Schools for Anthony Lucas

2022 DL Anthony Lucas Places Oregon in Top Seven
2022 defensive lineman and Oregon target Anthony Lucas has placed Oregon in his top seven schools. Miami, USC, Texas A&M, Alabama, LSU, and Notre Dame also made the cut. He announced his list with Hayes Fawcett on Twitter.
He is ranked as the #84 prospect nationally, the 15th best DL, and the best player to come out of Arizona in 2022 according to the 247Sports Composite.
Lucas attends Chaparral High School in Scottsdale, Ariz. He recently took an official visit to Oregon and spoke with our Dylan Reubenking.
When talking about his visit to Eugene he had plenty to say about the appeal of all the natural beauty.
“I love the scenery of Eugene," Lucas said. "It was very dope to see a lot of green and a lot of nature. The campus was nice, and everything was close by.”
Arizona has become an Oregon pipeline in recent years under Mario Cristobal with top players such as Tyler Shough and Ty Thompson committing to the Ducks along with Bram Walden and Jonah Miller in the 2021 cycle.
Lucas’ relationship with the Oregon coaching staff is something he raved about when the 6-foot-5, 280 pound junior visited.
“I’m close with all of the coaches because they recruit as a whole staff, and all of them were there on my visit, for the most part, the coaches are really into recruiting as a whole," he told Ducks Digest. "I’ve built a really good connection with them.”
Lucas has become highly sought after from top programs all over the country including offers from Alabama, Notre Dame, and Texas A&M. He'd be a massive addition for Oregon as Mario Cristobal and his staff look to continue strengthening the trenches.
