BREAKING: Michael Wooten Commits to Oregon

The flock continues to grow with another commitment from Southern California.

The Ducks continue to gain momentum on the recruiting trail as they work to defend their consecutive Pac-12 titles.

2022 Sierra Canyon OL Michael Wooten has committed to Oregon over Colorado.

He announced his commitment on Instagram.

Wooten is the second recruit to join Oregon's class in the past week, alongside TJ Dudley, an elite linebacker from Alabama. He placed the Ducks in his final two along with Colorado shortly after his trip to Eugene.

Wooten is also the third player to commit to Oregon this summer, after Nevada defensive lineman Sir Mells got things going during the opening weekend of visits.

Wooten is the second offensive lineman to join the 2022 class, alongside JUCO recruit Percy Lewis from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. This news comes on the heels of SI All-American's updated recruiting rankings which placed Oregon's 2022 class at No. 19.

Wooten is a massive body that is athletic and can climb through all levels of the defense in the run game and has tons of potential. The commitment strengthens the Ducks' dominance in the Southern California area, which is increasingly important for Mario Cristobal and his staff as USC continues to surge on the recruiting trail and UCLA snags talent in its backyard.

The Oregon staff wins a Pac-12 recruiting battle over the Buffaloes, a team that had a strong 2020 season and looks to be headed in the right direction under Karl Dorrell after living in the bottom half of the conference in recent years.

