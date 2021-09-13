Oregon Adds Elite JUCO Prospect

Grayson College (Denison, Texas) guard Tyrone Williams has committed to Oregon, he announced on social media Monday. He will be eligible to play beginning in the 2022-23 season and will have two years of eligibility.

Williams, a 6-foot-5 guard hailing from Philadelphia, was the top scorer in the NJCAA a season ago, putting up an astounding 27.6 points per game. It was a breakout year for him, as he improved from 19.0 points per contest in his freshman season and boosted his stats from year one to year two in almost every category.

Williams was named a NJCAA D1 Men's Basketball Second Team All-American after his sophomore season and was the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference Player of the Year. His only other Division 1 offer came from Penn State.

He's not only a high-volume scorer, but an efficient scorer as well, shooting 55.1% from the field and 43.5% from three-point land. Williams also averaged 6.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

One example of how dominant a scorer Williams was at the JUCO level is when he racked up 51 points against Strength 'N Motion a college preparatory basketball academy in San Antonio, shooting 19 for 27 (70.4%) from the field, three for seven from three-point range, and 10 for 11 at the free-throw line. Overall, he scored at least 20 points in all but two games in his sophomore season and fueled an offense that scored 109.1 points per game in 22 games.

Dana Altman continues to bring in elite talent from the JUCO ranks, as he also brought in Rivaldo Soares from South Plains College, also in Texas. Historically, he has found a number of gems from the JUCO level, including Chris Duarte, Chris Boucher, KaVell Bigby-Williams, and Elgin Cook.

Overall, transfers have filled up the Ducks roster this offseason, as they have picked up Jacob Young, Quincy Guerrier, and De'Vion Harmon from the transfer portal. Altman has done a fine job on the recruiting trail as well, bringing in Nathan Bittle in 2021 and landing verbal commitments from Dior Johnson and Kel'el Ware in the 2022 class.

While Ducks fans won't get to see Williams until the 2022-23 season, he will torch the nets at Matthew Knight Arena once he gets on the floor.

