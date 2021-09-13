Players of the Game: Offense

The Ducks have come off of one of their most historic victories in their program’s history. They went into Columbus and knocked off the #3 Ohio State Buckeyes. They became the first team since 2017 to beat the Buckeyes in Columbus, and it was their first ever against Ohio State.

In a game which required everyone to be at their best, the offense stepped up and did enough to win. Here are some of the best players of the game on the offensive side of the football.

1. Anthony Brown

© Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Brown took command of the offense, going 17 for 35 and passing for 236 yards and two touchdowns. He made plays when it mattered, including a perfectly thrown touchdown pass in the fourth quarter that would turn into the game-winning touchdown. He also added 65 yards on the ground on 10 carries.

He utilized his entire receiver core, completing passes to 11 different players. No player had more than three receptions.

Most importantly, the veteran leader did not throw a single interception, nor did he fumble the ball. Brown was composed in one of the most intimidating environments in college football.

Whenever the Ducks needed him, he delivered. He showed once again that he'a a quarterback that will do whatever it takes to win the game.

2. CJ Verdell

© Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch via Imagn Content Services, LLC

CJ Verdell proved that he's one of the best running backs in the league as he ran all over the Buckeyes. He reminded us all what he can do when he 's healthy.

He got Oregon on the board with a 14-yard dash to the end zone, and he didn’t look back.

What was most impressive was his touchdown run in the beginning of the third quarter. The Ducks received the ball to start the half, and faced a 3rd and 3. Attempting to avoid a 3-and-out, the Ducks trusted Verdell to earn enough yards for a first.

Instead, he took the ball 77 yards for a touchdown.

Verdell ended the night with 161 rushing yards. He averaged over eight yards per carry, and finished the night with two rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown. Verdell proved to be a spark for Oregon’s offense any time they needed one.

3. Moliki Matavao

© Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Moliki Matavao is another prime example of an Oregon player who stepped up when he was needed the most.

In just his second game as a Duck, the freshman caught a 14-yard touchdown pass with just under 10 minutes left in the game. This touchdown would end up being the game winner.

Matavao didn't record any stats in the win over Fresno State, but he was ready for his moment. The moment he created on Saturday was perhaps one of the biggest Oregon fans have witnessed in their program’s history.

He also had a couple of crucial blocks as part of a phenomenal blocking effort that allowed Oregon to dominate the Buckeyes on offense throughout the entire game, particularly on the ground.

The Ducks are now back home Eugene to prepare for a matchup against Stony Brook.

