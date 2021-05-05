Oregon Adds Walk-on Quarterback in 2021 Class

The Ducks have landed a late addition to their loaded 2021 class.

Despite signing an already historic 2021 class, Mario Cristobal and his staff continue to add talent.

2021 Stratford High School quarterback (Houston, Texas) AJ Abbott has committed to Oregon as a preferred walk-on.

Stratford is no stranger to producing elite talent. Former NFL quarterback Andrew Luck, Detroit Lions running back Rakeem Boyd (former Arkansas running back seen on Last Chance U), and Seattle Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks, a first-round draft selection in last year's NFL Draft, all went to Stratford.

Ducks Digest caught up with the 6'2", 220-pound prospect to break down his decision to commit to Oregon.

Why did Abbott choose Oregon?

"They actually did a really good job talking to me and making sure I was comfortable going there," he told Ducks Digest. "They were really professional. It was really nice to feel valued and appreciated by a huge program like that."

Seeing that he made his decision so late in the recruiting calendar, other schools were involved with the Houston native. For a long time Yale, Harvard, Princeton and multiple ivy league schools were involved.

LSU started talking to him in late March just before Oregon got involved in mid-April. Texas State and some other small in state schools were also in the picture.

Abbott is excited to join a loaded 2021 class.

"I was looking through it. I'm pretty impressed," he said. "Ty Thompson is a great athlete. He was an Elite 11 MVP. He was competing with a bunch of my friends. It's a great group of athletes."

The quarterback was in touch with a few key members of the Oregon staff.

"I'm currently closest to Nate Costa. He's one of their senior analysts for the quarterbacks. I've gotten to talk to Coach (Joe) Moorhead here and there."

He's glad that he's found his home at the next level.

"It's an incredible weight lifted off my shoulders," Abbott said of his decision. "I didn't know where I was going to school. All of my friends were committing during or just after football season."

He's planning to visit Eugene and work on figuring out housing in June and is currently registered for fall classes at Oregon.

WATCH AJ ABBOTT HIGHLIGHTS HERE

