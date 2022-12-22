It feels like a cherry on top for the Ducks.

After a crazy stretch on the opening day of the early signing period, East Palo Alto (Calif.) wide receiver Jurrion Dickey has signed his national letter of intent with Oregon.

This is a huge move for Dan Lanning and his coaching staff, as despite being committed to Oregon since April, it wasn't a sure thing that he was going to sign his letter of intent during the early signing period. In fact, when he spoke to Ducks Digest back in October he was leaning more toward signing in February.

Tennessee, Texas A&M and Penn State all continued to pursue the Adidas All-American, who received numerous high-profile offers after earning five-star status as a recruit over the summer.

But Oregon stayed true and continued to recruit their star wide receiver in the 2023 recruiting class.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound wideout from East Palo Alto, California is rated a five-star (0.9918) recruit on the 247Sports Composite. The same system ranks him as the No. 15 player in the country, the No. 2 wide receiver and the No. 3 player in California.

He's the No. 9 ranked all-time recruit in Oregon program history according to 247Sports. The only other Duck wide receiver ranked above him is Cameron Colvin (0.9932) in the 2004 recruiting class.

Dickey is one of three wide receivers in Oregon's 2023 recruiting class along with Ashton Cozart from Flower Mound (Tex.) Marcus High School and former Alabama wide receiver Traeshon Holden.

The California standout joins a position group in Eugene that features fellow East Palo Alto native Troy Franklin, Kris Hutson, Kyler Kasper and Josh Delgado among others. He'll be coached by Junior Adams, who's also a Bay Area native.

Oregon's 2023 recruiting class is ranked No. 8 nationally and No. 5 in the transfer portal according to 247Sports. The Ducks have 25 signed national letters of intent and are only awaiting three more signatures from 2023 commits in Peyton Bowen, Blake Purchase and George Silva.

