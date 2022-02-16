Oregon Secures Commitment from JUCO Guard Brennan Rigsby

Dana Altman has picked up another piece from the junior college ranks to his roster.

Northwest Florida State guard Brennan Rigsby has committed to Oregon, he announced on Twitter.

In his first and only season for the Raiders so far (25 games), Rigsby is averaging 11.1 points per game in 23.3 minutes per game. The 6-foot-3 combo guard played his high school ball at Wasatch Academy in Mount Pleasant, Utah and hails from De Beque, Colo.

Rigsby, who earned an offer from Dana Altman and the Ducks on Jan. 27, said that coming to Oregon is a dream come true for him.

"To me the most important thing has always been to play where I fit with the coaches and feel I can contribute to the goal of winning," Rigsby wrote. "I'm blessed to have found that fit in a place I've wanted to play since I was just a kid running around town in my Ducks gear."

Rigsby also held offers from other Division 1 programs like Georgia, Oklahoma, and Wichita State.

According to On3 Sports, Rigsby is expected to visit Eugene on Feb. 23.

Rigsby is a talented guard who is an efficient shooter, drilling 45% of his field goals this season and 36.0% from three. He also displays an impressive jumping ability, which he showed in high school.

Rigsby is not the first player from Northwest Florida State to come play for Altman and the Oregon Ducks. Chris Duarte transferred to Oregon after an electric two seasons that saw earn him the national JUCO player of the year in 2019. Duarte ended up developing into a NBA lottery pick and is enjoying a fine rookie season with the Indiana Pacers.

Elgin Cook also transferred to Oregon from Northwest Florida State and went on to have a solid career with the Ducks, earning two All-Pac-12 honors and scoring more than 1,200 career points in three years.

Altman has had an extensive history of pulling players from the JUCO ranks outside of Northwest Florida State as well, including Rivaldo Soares, Dwayne Benjamin, and Chris Boucher.

Join the Community

Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE