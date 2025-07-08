Texas Legacy 4-Star Receiver Recruit Jalen Lott To Commit To Oregon Ducks Or Longhorns?
Texas Longhorns legacy, four-star wide receiver recruit Jalen Lott will reveal his commitment on July 8 between Texas, Oregon Ducks and USC Trojans. The Frisco (Texas) Panther Creek athlete would be a huge get for coach Dan Lanning, Steve Sarkisian or Lincoln Riley.
Oregon is considered the favorites to land Lott, the No. 2 athlete, the No. 8 player in Texas and the No. 54 player in the nation. On Monday, expert predictions from On3's Justin Wells and Eric Nahlin say Lott will commit to the Oregon Ducks.
However, Texas is not backing down and the pull is certainly strong to Austin.
Lott has visited the in-state Longhorns five times. On his official visit on June 13, the Texas program brought out their notorious Lamborghinis, presented at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Seen in a video posted by Texas linebacker Elijah Barnes, at least eight different Lamborghinis were lined up for the recruits to see.
Lott is also a Longhorn legacy. His father, James Lott, played cornerback for Texas in the 1980s while his mother, Fey Lott, played for the Texas women's basketball team in the late '80s and early '90s.
However, it appears as though Ducks coach Dan Lanning is in prime position to land the elite receiver prospect, who could potentially play on either side of the ball. Oregon has hosted him for two visits, including an official on June 20.
Oregon has a 82.2 percent chance to land Lott, while Texas has a 13.7 percent chance and USC is third (1.0 percent,) according to On3's recruiting prediction machine.
Last season, the 6-foot-0, 170 pound athlete shined for Panther Creek High School, appearing in 12 games, finishing with 85 receptions, 1,111 yards and 16 touchdowns while also having 106 rushing yards and four touchdowns.
Oregon Ducks freshman Dakorien Moore is doing his part in recruiting 2026 four-star wide receiver Jalen Lott. Dakorien Moore is also a Texas-native and is set up for a break out freshman season in Eugene, catching passes from quarterback Dante Moore.
Moore recently reacted to Lott's commitment date announcement on social media, telling the coveted athlete to "come on home" and commit to Oregon.
New Ducks receivers coach Ross Douglas made a great impression on Lott. Douglas has found success recruiting for Oregon already, landing 4-star receiver Messiah Hampton (James Monroe, Rochester, NY.) Hampton is the only receiver commit for Oregon's 2026 recruiting class so far.
“Coach Lanning and Coach Ross (Douglas) are great guys. Playing under them, I can really separate myself. At Oregon, football is the main thing. I can walk around and make a name for myself. I have all the resources to a higher degree, especially if I’m playing well," Lott told Rivals' Sam Spiegelman about the Ducks.
The Ducks are also showing they have an ability to develop NFL talent under Lanning. Oregon has sent two wide receivers, Troy Franklin and Tez Johnson, to the NFL in the last NFL Drafts.
The Texas to Oregon connection is strong, in part due to Oregon's running backs coach Ra'Shaad Samples. Samples father was Moore's high school head coach at Duncanville (TX). Lanning hired Samples, who is just 30 years old, last April from Arizona State. Samples' top all-time commits to the Ducks are each from Texas: Moore (Duncanville, Duncanville, TX), running back Tradarian Ball (Texas High, Texarkana, TX) and receiver Jordan Hudson (Garland, Garland, TX.)
Lanning's 2026 recruiting class currently ranks No. 8 in the country and No. 3 in the Big Ten, following USC and the Ohio State Buckeyes. Oregon has 13 commits, finding recent momentum with two commitments on July 3. First, five-star offensive lineman Immanuel Iheanacho committed to the Ducks on ESPN's The Pat McAfee Show, and Iheanacho was followed by four-star safety prospect Devin Jackson.
Will Lott be the next prospect to commit to Oregon? This article will be updated.