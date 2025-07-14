Oregon Ducks 5-Star Recruit Kendre Harrison Turns Heads At Basketball Tournament
Oregon Ducks five-star tight end commit Kendre Harrison might be one of the most athletic recruits in the class of 2026. Already one of the top tight ends in the country, Harrison is making his presence known on the basketball court as well.
As a member of Team CP3 at Nike Elite Youth Basketball League (EYBL), Harrison turned heads in a matchup against Brad Beal Elite at Peach Jam. According to Peegs.com's Trevor Andershock, Harrison finished with 14 offensive rebounds against Brad Beal Elite, including a crucial one in the final seconds of the game. After corraling the offensive board, Harrison finished the put back to give his team a 72-69 lead, the final score of the game.
His stat line was 15 points, 20 rebounds, two steals, and two blocks, per Andershock.
Peach Jam is the final tournament of the Nike EYBL season, and it is typically considered the most prestigious tournament for high school basketball players. The annual event serves as a showcase for the players as many college coaches and NBA scouts attend each year.
While many college coaches might be interested in recruiting Harrison, the elite athlete has been committed to the Oregon Ducks since Nov. 30, 2024, and he is committed to both Ducks football coach Dan Lanning as well as Oregon basketball coach Dana Altman.
According to 247Sports' Composite Rankings, Harrison is the No. 2 tight end recruit in the class of 2026. He is also the No. 20 overall football prospect in the nation and the No. 2 recruit from the state of North Carolina. ESPN also ranked Harrison as a basketball recruit, listing him as the No. 13 power forward prospect in the class of 2026.
After committing to Oregon in the fall, Harrison spoke to On3's Max Torres about his decision to choose the Ducks:
“I love coach Lanning. I love the coaching staff. I just love the school. I love everything about Oregon. I know Lanning and coach Drew [Mehringer] and all those wonderful coaches out there are gonna develop me on and off the field. And I’m gonna have fun on and off the field. That’s really the main things right there," Harrison told On3.
"I feel like Oregon is the number one team in the country right now for a reason. Everything happens for a reason. I feel like everything being put together when I get to Eugene, being part of the football and basketball side. I feel like I could do very legendary things there in Eugene. And that’s just what I want to do I want to be the most legendary unforgettable person every in college sports.”
Harrison is part of an Oregon recruiting class in 2026 that features two other five-star prospects in 247Sports' Composite Rankings. Lanning and his coaching staff have landed commitments from five-star safety Jett Washington and five-star offensive lineman Immanuel Iheanacho.