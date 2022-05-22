When a recruit transfers schools, it sometimes elevates their recruiting profile to and drums up buzz with respective colleges. Some might grab a couple offers, but not many see their recruitments explode.

And that's exactly what's happened to Raymond Pulido, a 6-foot-7, 353-pound offensive lineman who transferred from Apple Valley High School to perennial national powerhouse St. John Bosco in Bellflower, Calif. The towering lineman is heading into his senior season and recently landed offers from Ole Miss, Tennessee and Michigan. Now, Oregon is calling, with an offer this week.

With football season approaching in the fall, Pulido is taking all of the increased attention in stride.

"I transferred in and I was expecting something, but I really wasn't expecting this," he said of his growing recruitment. "It kind of caught me off guard a little bit but I'm doing my best to just keep it in and really take the recruiting process kind of slow and really think of everything before I make a decision."

The recent offer from Oregon certainly makes things interesting for the offensive lineman, and it sounds like an offer he'd been hoping for, especially after some of the players the Ducks have sent to the NFL.

"It throws that whole top 10 thing in a loop because Oregon was one of my top schools when I was a freshman," said Pulido. "With Penei Sewell being there I like to relate myself to him, so it was huge."

Fortunately for Oregon, they've had a number of Braves make their way north to Eugene to play their college football in recent years, but there's another Bosco connection that could aid them in their pursuit.

"Coach (James) Adams is an Oregon alum, so I've talked to him before about Oregon. He's one of the reasons why I went to Bosco, his coaching."

For Pulido, the appeal of a scholarship from the Ducks isn't limited to the gridiron.

"I think that it being a business school is definitely huge," he said. "I want to get into business in the future when I'm older. The connections, the relationships and learning everything that I can about football over there. I'm all excited about that."

Aside from Oregon, Pulido's recruitment pushes far beyond the West Coast, and two schools in particular are in a great spot: the UCLA Bruins and the Louisville Cardinals.

He's starting off his official visits this weekend with a trip to nearby Westwood and spoke about what he likes about the Burins.

"UCLA was one of my dream schools growing up. It was pretty huge getting them and I think they're pretty close to home, which is a pretty big factor," Pulido said. "I think that education-wise it would be beneficial for life after football, to have that degree so I still have something to hold onto if football doesn't end up working out or something happens."

Following his first official visit, he's set for another trip out to Louisville on June 17, where Bosco teammates Pierce Clarkson and Jahlil McClain are committed.

"The coaching staff there is great. I love their energy," he said of his interest in the Cardinals. "I was able to see one of their spring practices. I love the tempo-- everything that they kind of set up and even in the weight room, the energy that they had. I think everybody was great and being there with Pierce would definitely be beneficial. Blocking for the same guy has its benefits."

Aside from those two trips, Pulido could be getting out to Eugene in the near future, with some SEC trips coming next month.

"I think we're heading out to Oregon next weekend maybe. We're gonna hit up a bunch of SEC schools June 6 through June 11."

With so many schools joining the race for his commitment, Pulido is keeping his options open, but he could release a list of top schools this summer.

"I was thinking about posting it maybe in July when I'm more sure and after all my visits are kinda done," he said.

As for a commitment timeline, it doesn't sound like anything is set in stone, though he has a timeframe he's mulling over.

"I'm thinking between August to September or October. If not then then I'm probably just gonna wait until January."

*WATCH RAYMOND PULIDO HIGHLIGHTS HERE*

