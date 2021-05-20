Oregon Makes Top 5 for Top 15 Recruit

The Ducks are in a great to spot to land another 5-star talent.

5-star point guard Dior Johnson has placed Oregon in his top five.

The others schools to include Alabama, Kentucky, Washington. Johnson is also considering going pro in the National Basketball League, a professional basketball league in Oceanic region (Australia, New Zealand and various Polynesian Islands).

He announced his new list on Twitter.

Johnson is a 6'3", 180-pound prospect that was originally born in Kingston, New York but is playing his high school basketball at Centennial High School in Corona, California. He plays AAU basketball for Vegas Elite, a strong program that has produced other basketball talents such as Joshua Christopher (Arizona State), Julian Strawther (Gonzaga), and Maddy Sissoko (Michigan State).

Johnson is ranked the No. 15 prospect in the 2022 class in the ESPN 100 and holds 18 total offers. The Ducks offered him last week and have already made serious progress in his recruitment.

At one point he was committed to Syracuse early in the recruiting process (Feb.-Nov. 2020). Earlier today the Ducks landed a commitment from Syracuse transfer Quincy Guerrier and made the top five for another highly-touted 2022 point guard recruit, Arterio Morris.

Oregon Head Coach Dana Altman has yet to secure his first verbal commit in the class of 2022.

