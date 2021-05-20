Oregon Makes Top 5 for Former Memphis Commit Arterio Morris
2022 4-star point guard Arterio Morris placed the Ducks in his top five Thursday morning. The other schools to make the cut included Texas, Georgia, Kansas and Florida.
Tipton edits reported the news on Twitter.
The 6'4" Morris is originally from Memphis, Tennesse, but attends Kimball High School in Dallas, Texas. He transferred to California powerhouse Prolific Prep last year in June, but decided to return back to Kimball, where he led his team all the way to the Texas 5A State Championship game last season.
The Knights lost by just a single point to Beaumont United, and Morris was named to the All-Tournament team for his performance. Morris was also named the 2020-2021 Basketball Player of the Year by the Dallas Morning News.
This move cuts his list of 10 total offers in half, eliminating schools such as Arkansas, Texas Tech, and Memphis, the school he de-committed from back in January.
Oregon Head Coach Dana Altman has had success with Texas players in the past such as Victor Bailey Jr. (Austin, Texas) prior to his transfer to Tennessee, and recently landed Oklahoma transfer De'Vion Harmon, who is from Plano, Texas.
The Ducks have yet to land a verbal commitment in the 2022 class.
Morris wore #2 for the Kimball Knights last season.
