2022 NFL Draft Preview: Offense

The Ducks offense is primed for a big leap forward with a deep receiving core. Who might we see declare for the NFL Draft?

Earlier I previewed the defensive players that could declare for the draft, you can read that here.

Quarterback Anthony Brown | 6'2", 226 pounds | Senior | Cliffwood, New Jersey

Anthony Brown runs for a touchdown against Iowa State in the 2021 Playstation Fiesta Bowl. © Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Brown played three solid seasons at Boston College before making the decision to come to Eugene as a grad transfer. His strongest year was 2018, when he threw for 2,121 yards and 20 touchdowns against 9 interceptions for the Eagles.

In that same season he rushed for 85 yards and a touchdown on 54 carries, down from his 210 rushing yards the year prior in his first season. Despite strong production as a dual-threat quarterback in the ACC, we've yet to see much from Brown at Oregon in just two appearances.

Joe Moorhead chose to bring him in against USC for a few goal line situations and a big fourth down, which he converted to keep a crucial scoring drive alive and widen the lead in the Ducks' pursuit of a Pac-12 Championship.

Aside from his fumble, he had the offense humming at a different level in the Fiesta Bowl. He played with poise, make quick decisions, and was confident in taking some risks pushing the ball down the field, a dynamic the Oregon offense has severely lacked in recent years.

2021 will be the perfect opportunity for Brown to make a strong pitch to the NFL and assemble his best body of work yet, playing for a team that returns its entire offensive line and is loaded with weapons.

2020 Stats: 15/23, 164 passing yards, 2 TD | 7 carries, 40 rushing yards, 2 TD, 1 fumble

NFL Draft Projection: Late rounds to undrafted free agent

Running Back CJ Verdell | 5'10", 210 pounds | Senior | Chula Vista, California

CJ Verdell breaks off a long touchdown run while safety Verone McKinley (23) gives chase in Oregon spring practice. Oregon Athletics

Verdell enters 2021 as one of the most productive backs the Pac-12. So far in his Oregon career, he's strung together two consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons and will only continue to improve.

He's also been versatile, serving as a strong pass blocker and proving to be a reliable receiver out of the backfield. In 2018 he was the only player the entire Power 5 to rush for more than 1,000 yards (1,018) and total more than 300 (315) receiving yards.

The one caveat that comes with his game is injuries. They're bound to happen at his position, but those injuries forced him to miss games against USC and Iowa State, the two most important games for the Ducks last year.

Some say the best ability is availability, and Verdell will look to stay healthy to end his Ducks career on a high note and prove to NFL teams that he can withstand the wear and tear that comes with being a bell cow running back. Durability aside, he's one of the better backs in all of college football that doesn't get much attention or praise.

2020 stats (5 games): 65 car, 285 yards, 3 TD | 9 rec, 96 yds

NFL Draft Projection: Middle round pick

Running back Travis Dye | 5'10", 200 pounds | Junior | Norco, California

Travis Dye dives for the end zone as Isaac Slade-Matautia (41) tries to bring him down in Oregon's 2021 spring football game. © Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Many people may not have expected much from Travis Dye after he signed as a 3-star recruit in 2018. After all, he was just 5'9" and 170 pounds.

However, since his arrival in Eugene he has matured into a dynamic running back. Dye was the most electric player on the Oregon offense a season ago and was named an All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention.

Simply put, Dye can do everything you want from a running back. He can squeeze through small holes in the offensive line, break defenders down with quick cuts and jukes, and make a play with the ball after the catch.

His breakout year in 2020 certainly makes him a name equally deserving of hype and NFL draft buzz, as he forms the second half of a deadly backfield duo in Eugene.

2020 stats: 64 car, 443 yds, 1 TD | 9 rec, 239 yds, 4 TD

NFL Draft Projection: Mid to late round pick

Wide receiver Devon Williams | 6'5", 205 pounds | Sophomore| Lancaster, California

Devon Williams runs upfield in a breakout 101-yard receiving performance against Oregon State on November 27, 2020. © Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

After transferring from USC following the 2018 season, Williams came to Eugene with a ton of hype around him.

And in 2020 we started to see why, with two 100-yard receiving performances against Oregon State (pictured above) and UCLA (123 yards). At 6'5", he fits the mold of the taller wide receivers that we're seeing dominate in college, and he has the athleticism to succeed at the NFL level.

He may well be the most athletic wide receiver on the Ducks roster, it's all just a matter of consistency with the sophomore. Williams has the height advantage on just about anyone he might face in the Pac-12 this season and is tough to bring down after the catch.

Now firmly entrenched as a starter after leading the team in receiving yards last season, Williams is one of many players that could have a statement season in the fall.

Williams was included in our offensive breakout candidates story, which you can read here.

2020 stats: 15 rec, 286 yds, 2 TD

NFL Draft Projection: Mid to late round pick with a chance to elevate projection to middle rounds with strong season.

Wide receiver Mycah Pittman | 5'11", 200 pounds | Sophomore | Tampa, Florida

Mycah Pittman extends for a one-handed grab as Stanford defensive back Ethan Bonner defends at Autzen Stadium on November 7, 2020. Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Mycah Pittman enters something of a prove it year in 2021, after flashing his potential in 2019 and seeing snaps as a true freshman.

However, he has battled injuries during his time in Eugene, so we've yet to see what he can do with a full season. I really believe Pittman can add a different dimension to this offense.

We saw how effective he can be when you feed him the ball in the Fiesta Bowl--he would have been the only player with a receiving touchdown had it not gotten called back for a holding call.

Pittman has been described as a running back in a wide receiver's body, something that speaks to his ability to make plays after the catch. He was a monster in high school and racked up more than 30 offers before Oregon was able to hold off Florida in a final push for his commitment.

If he puts it all together in 2021 he could play his way into the NFL Draft discussion, but I don't see him as someone who is thinking about the draft too much right now since he's battled injuries for much of his college career so far.

2020 stats (5 games): 8 rec, 123 yds

NFL Draft Projection: late round pick

Wide receiver Johnny Johnson III | 6'0, 199 pounds | Senior | Chandler, Arizona

Johnny Johnson hauls in a difficult catch against the Stanford Cardinal on November 7, 2020 at Autzen Stadium. © Andy Nelson via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Johnson's enters his fifth season with the Ducks as one of only two players in the Pac-12 with 100 career receptions, 1,500 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.

The former UNLV commit came to Oregon as an under-the-radar prospect. After a rough freshman season he's continued to hone his craft and has reliable hands.

He's also one of the stronger route runners on Oregon's roster.

He will be invaluable in his last season with the Ducks as he helps the younger wideouts make the transition to the college game. He was a coaches' Pac-12 Honorable Mention in 2020.

No one aspect on Johnson's game really pops, but he's a solid overall receiver that should be able to find a spot on an NFL roster. His decision to return for another year at Oregon could end up raising his draft stock considerably should he have a solid season and be able to hold off the Ducks' emerging freshmen pass catchers.

2020 stats: 19 rec, 267 yds, 2 TD

NFL Draft Projection: Middle to late round pick

Wide receiver Jaylon Redd | 5'9", 187 pounds | Senior | Carson, California

Jaylon Redd glides into the end zone as he scores a touchdown against Washington at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington on October 19, 2019. © Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports

Jaylon Redd has been a steady contributor for the Ducks since his arrival in 2017. His versatility has been an asset for the offense in each of his four seasons.

He's one of the more slept on Oregon players, playing his best season in 2019 when Justin Herbert was slinging the rock for the offense. In that year, he was one of three FBS players to haul in seven touchdown passes and rush for two on the ground.

Redd may not have be as electric as he was in high school, but he may be able to find some success in the NFL as smaller players like Louisville's Tutu Atwell (5'9", 165 pounds) have been able to play themselves into the upper rounds of the NFL Draft.

That being said, Redd would have to have an incredibly productive senior season to come close to making a leap the size of Atwell's (46 rec, 625 yards, 7 TD in 2020).

Redd was not available in the spring game due to injury.

One of his most memorable plays yet came in 2018 when Oregon re-took the throne in the Washington rivalry.

2020 stats: 25 rec, 281 yds, 1 TD | 3 car, 53 yds, 1 TD

NFL Draft Projection: Late round to undrafted free agent

Tight end Spencer Webb | 6'6", 240 pounds | Sophomore | Sacramento, California

Spencer Webb hauls in a touchdown pass while linebacker Tony Fields defends in a game against the Arizona Wildcats on November 16, 2019. Oregon would win the game 34-6. © Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Like other players on this list Spencer Webb has also battled injuries, which tends to happen when the defense is constantly diving at your knees to slow down a player of his size.

Ranked as the top tight end in California, Webb made an early impact at Oregon. After redshirting in 2018, he recorded a modest 18 catches for 209 yards and 3 touchdowns in 2019.

He's shown that he has a knack for showing up in big situations, recording three catches in the thriller against Washington State, all of which resulted in first downs.

Hailed for his athleticism and pass-catching abilities early on in his career, it seems like he may have turned the corner in his development after he tweeted this spring that he now enjoys blocking more than catching passes after being coached up by Mario Cristobal and Bobby Williams.

Webb should lead the tight ends this season alongside DJ Johnson and Patrick Herbert. It's hard to talk about Webb without referencing his first career touchdown against Auburn, when the entire country was watching Oregon on the big stage in Dallas.

He'll look to raise his draft stock with a full season in 2021.

2020 stats: 1 game played, no stats registered

NFL Draft projection: Late round to undrafted free agent

Tight end DJ Johnson | 6'5", 258 pounds | Junior | Sacramento, California

DJ Johnson carries defenders with him as he fights for yards after the catch in a game against the Washington State Cougars at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Washington on November 14, 2020. © James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

DJ Johnson was one of the best surprises for the offense a year ago after making the transition over from defensive line.

You could tell he was comfortable after playing the position in high school, showing a great burst of speed after the catch. He is incredibly tough to bring down after he gets a few steps, often times requiring multiple defenders to bring him down.

Johnson is also a tough blocker that knocks defenders back with ease, paving the way for running backs on the edge.

I don't see Johnson being in serious consideration for the NFL Draft after switching positions and only having one shortened season with the offense on his resume. With that being said, I think he's proven that he has a ton of upside with his athleticism and playmaking skills.

2020 stats: 10 rec, 113 yds, 3 TD

NFL Draft projection: Late round to undrafted

Center Alex Forsyth | 6'4", 305 pounds | Junior | West Linn, Oregon

Alex Forysth prepares to fire off a snap in the 2021 Playstation Fiesta Bowl against Iowa State in Glendale, Arizona on January 2, 2021. © Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Forysth had some big shoes to fill in 2020 when he entered his first season as the captain of the offensive line following the departure of Jake Hanson, now on the Green Bay Packers.

He played very well in 2020 and did everything that was asked of him, allowing only one sack in 440 snaps, according to PFF.

Forsyth was named All-Pac-12 second team last season and will look to be a vocal leader for the Ducks in the fall.

He's tough to project because of the availability of stats on offensive linemen, but he should take another strong step forward in his development under offensive line gurus Alex Mirabal and Mario Cristobal.

NFL Draft projection: mid to late round pick

Offensive tackle George Moore | 6'6", 325 pounds | Senior | Antioch, California

George Moore blocks an Iowa State defensive lineman in the 2021 Playstation Fiesta Bowl. © Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

George Moore looks like he's really blossomed as an offensive lineman under this Oregon staff.

After arriving in Eugene as the top-ranked JUCO offensive lineman, he took some time to carve out a starting role, seeing action in just nine games prior to the 2020 season.

Moore played in all seven games last season and rotated with Steven Jones, primarily at the left tackle spot. No one should be more comfortable with the Oregon scheme than him, and he's poised to have a big impact both on the field with the starters, and off the field assisting in the college transition for young Ducks' stars like Kingsley Suamataia and Jackson Light to name a few.

NFL Draft projection: mid to late round pick

Offensive tackle Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu | 6'6", 325 pounds | Junior | Hilo, Hawaii

Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu is yet another hulking presence on Oregon's offensive line, spending much of the 2020 season at right tackle. He missed spring football while he recovers from an injury that is still nagging him from last season.

"Sala" was closer to 345 pounds when he signed coming out of Navarro College, so he's refined his body to be more ready for the professional level. He is an absolute mauler of a player and will likely land on NFL scouts' radar.

From a technique standpoint he could be more mobile, but I'll bet Cristobal and Mirabal hone in on that, as it's a major component the two emphasize in all Oregon offensive linemen.

He will be an important piece in what figures to be another strong offensive line for Oregon.

NFL Draft projection: Mid to late round pick

Offensive guard TJ Bass | 6'5", 318 pounds | Junior | Deming, Washington

TJ Bass goes up against a teammate in a blocking drill at Oregon football practice. TJ Bass on Instagram (@teejb56)

Bass was an immediate asset for Oregon coming from Butte College in California as a JUCO recruit.

The former 4-star prospect started at left guard in his first season with the Ducks and was a steady force in both the run and pass game.

Looking back on the 2020 season, Bass was named the Pac-12 offensive lineman of the week following Oregon's 43-29 win on the Palouse over Washington State, a game where he was given a PFF grade of 74.6--good for the highest grade for a guard in the Pac-12 that week.

Bass hasn't missed a beat making the jump from JUCO to the Power 5 level.

NFL Draft selection: Mid to late round

Guard Ryan Walk | 6'3", 290 pounds | Junior | Eugene, Oregon

Ryan Walk against Iowa State in the 2021 Playstation Fiesta Bowl. © Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Walk proved to be one of the most talented linemen in the conference last season, as he was named to the All-Pac-12 first team by the Associated Press. He manned the right guard spot and bulldozed defenders alongside Forsyth and Aumavae-Laulu.

One of two players (Herbert) on the roster playing for his hometown, Walk carries a ton of motivation after earning a scholarship in the fall of 2020.

From walk-on to starter, Walk is yet another talented name that Oregon has developed into a steady contributor and will deploy in a vicious run game and capable passing attack in the fall. Seeing that he's the only Oregon offensive lineman under the 300 pounds, some scouts may want him to put on a bit more weight in the NFL depending on his position.

NFL Draft Projection: Late round selection

More from Ducks Digest

Penei Sewell signs NFL rookie contract

Sabrina Ionescu records first WNBA triple double

Oregon softball finishes third in Pac-12 final regular season standings

Te-Hina Paopao makes USA U19 World Cup Team

Stay connected with Ducks Digest on Social Media

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Follow Max on Facebook: @mtorresports

Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest

Follow Ducks Digest on Twitter: @Ducksdigest

Subscribe to Ducks Digest on YouTube: @DucksDigest

Find more Oregon Ducks content at Ducksdigest.com