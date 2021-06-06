Louisiana DL Quency Wiggins Places Oregon in Top Five

The Ducks are continuing to load up on the defensive front and this huge athlete from the Boot would be a major addition.

One of the top players in Louisiana took a big step toward a decision Sunday. 2022 defensive lineman Quency Wiggins placed Oregon in his top five schools.

The other schools to make the cut include Alabama, Florida, LSU and Texas.

He shared his list on Twitter.

Wiggins is one of the most highly-coveted defensive linemen in the country and holds 25 offers. Oregon got involved with his recruitment after offering him a scholarship in March.

He is a 6-foot-6, 265-pound prospect that attends Madison Prep Academy in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Since the recruiting trail reopened he has taken trips to LSU and Ole Miss.

The Ducks have the No. 1 recruiting class in the Pac-12 and are loading up on talent along the defensive line already in the 2022 class. Prospects like San Diego's Gracen Halton and Henderson's Sir Mells, who committed while on an official visit this weekend, are in line to anchor the trenches for Tim DeRuyter's defense.

Wiggins would be another huge addition for Mario Cristobal and his staff and with this news the Ducks are in a good spot to get a visit before he makes his college commitment.

