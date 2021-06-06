LOOK: Recruits in Eugene to Check out Oregon Football

Take a look at players rocking the green and yellow and throwing up the O on their visits to Eugene.

Autzen Stadium and the rest of the University of Oregon facilities are buzzing this weekend as Mario Cristobal and his staff welcome recruits from across the country on both official and unofficial visits.

The Ducks have already begun to recapture momentum on the recruiting trail following the commitment of massive defensive tackle Sir Mells.

Recruits from across the country have started to share their experiences on social media.

2022 WR commit Stephon Johnson (DeSoto, Texas)

2022 OL Dayne Shor (Alpharetta, Georgia)

2022 LB TJ Dudley

2022 LB Jaylen Sneed (Hilton Head Island, South Carolina)

2022 LB Robby Snelling (Reno, Nevada)

2023 OL TJ Shanahan Jr. (Orlando, Florida)

2023 RB Sedrick Irvin Jr. (Miami, Florida)

