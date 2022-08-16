Skip to main content

Oregon Reportedly Emerges as Favorite to Land Bronny James, Son of Lebron James

Can the Ducks add the son of an NBA legend to their already loaded 2023 recruiting class?
Oregon just landed five-star forward Mookie Cook last week. While it may have been expected, it's always a bonus for a program to add more talent, and it's especially rare after that prospect previously de-committed.

Now the Ducks could be poised to make another massive jump up the recruiting rankings.

On Tuesday, On3's Jamie Shaw reported that Oregon has emerged as the favorite to land a commitment from Chattsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon shooting guard Bronny James, son of NBA legend LeBron James. 

Last week ESPN's Paul Biancardi reported that five schools were involved in James' recruitment. Those schools of interest were USC, UCLA, Michigan, Ohio State and Oregon. Shaw reported on Tuesday that Michigan and UCLA were no longer actively recruiting James.

On3's National Basketball Recruiting Analyst this development one step further by placing a prediction for Oregon to land James on On3's recruiting prediction machine.

"Speaking with sources close to the situation, the ties to Oregon are deep," Shaw writes. "Sources tell us that at this point, Oregon has a lead and that James is looking like he will end up in Eugene."

Oregon's 2023 three-man recruiting class is made up of the aforementioned Cook, five-star forward Kwame Evans, and local point guard Jackson Shelstad. 247 ranks Dana Altman's haul as the No. 6 recruiting class in the country.

It stands to reason that if Oregon were to land James, they'd crack the top five, as James ranks inside the top 60 overall players on all major recruiting services and a four-star prospect.

You can read Shaw's full update here.

