The Ducks are working to build on their recruiting momentum in the 2024 class as the 2023 cycle is approaching an end with the February signing day.

Oregon is set to host 2024 Conroe (Tex.) Oak Ridge high school linebacker Justin Williams this weekend for a visit. He announced his trip over social media and has been a frequent visitor for Oregon, taking trips to Eugene last season and in the summer.

Williams is ranked the No. 4 linebacker in the country and No. 7 recruit in Texas by the 247Sports Composite. The same system rates him a four-star (0.9691) recruit.

Oregon currently holds four commitments in 2024, giving them an early No. 7 spot in the nation according to 247Sports. All of the commits are on offense.

Earlier this month Williams announced his top six schools and Oregon made the cut along with the likes of Texas, Texas A&M, TCU, USC and Auburn.

"Really just the family environment. The family vibe is very cool to me cause when my family went up there we had a great time," Williams told Ducks Digest in regard to a previous Oregon trip. "We laughed, just had a good time and it just felt like home to me honestly."

Justin Williams poses during a photoshoot on a visit to the University of Oregon. Justin Williams on Twitter (@Justinwilliamz4)

The Ducks are looking to make a huge impact on one of the nation's top linebackers this weekend, as a commitment could be coming in the near future. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound backer shares similar attributes to one of Oregon's current linebackers.

He comes from a mold similar to Jeffery Bassa, as both are converted safeties that now flash their speed and athleticism at linebacker. Bassa was recruited by Oregon as a safety and has since moved to linebacker, where he finished second on the team tackles this season with 62.

It's hard to not be impressed by Williams when you turn on the tape. The athletic backer plugs up open holes to shut down runs, while also being athletic enough to bounce around the opposite end of the field to make a play.

Dan Lanning and his staff have worked hard to assemble Oregon's 2023 recruiting, which ranks No. 11 in the country at the prep level. Adding a player as talented as Williams would be a great start for the 2024 class on the defensive side of the ball.

The Ducks rallied quickly to make up for some losses within the linebacker group by adding 2023 San Francisco (Calif.) Sacred Heart Cathedral linebacker Jerry Mixon as well as transfers Jestin Jacobs (Iowa) and Connor Soelle (Arizona State). One of the main focuses for Oregon on the recruiting trail should be the linebacker position for the 2024 class.

