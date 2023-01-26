After being recognized as one of the biggest winners in the transfer portal earlier this week, Dan Lanning and the Ducks continue to flourish.

On Wednesday, former Ole Miss safety Tysheem Johnson announced his commitment to the Oregon Ducks.

Johnson is the first safety commitment for new Co-Defensive Coordinator and Safeties Coach Chris Hampton, who was formally announced the university earlier in the day. He's the second safety Oregon has landed out of the transfer portal this offseason, joining former Fresno State safety Evan Williams.

The Philadelphia native played two seasons for the Rebels, shining as a defensive back and earning Freshman All-SEC honors in 2021.

In 2022 he started in nine of thirteen games and was third on the team in total tackles with 78. The 5-foot-10, 200-pound defensive back also recorded four tackles for loss, two quarterbacks hurries and two pass breakups. He was on campus in Eugene two weeks ago for a visit and was most recently in Coral Gables for a visit to Miami.

It looks like he was ready to make his decision fairly quickly after wrapping up that trip.

Johnson is a former four-star (0.9071) recruit according to the 247Sports Composite.

He compiled 36 reported offers at the high school level, was the No. 17 in the country and the No. 11 prospect in Pennsylvania coming out of Nuemann Goeretti High School.

Oregon's safety room for 2023 features a number of veterans including the aforementioned Williams, Jamal Hill, Steve Stephens IV and underclassmen Daymon David, JJ Greenfield and Trejon Williams among others.

