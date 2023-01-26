Skip to main content

Former Ole Miss Safety Tysheem Johnson Commits to Oregon Ducks

Dan Lanning and the Ducks continue to flex their muscles in the transfer portal.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

After being recognized as one of the biggest winners in the transfer portal earlier this week, Dan Lanning and the Ducks continue to flourish.

On Wednesday, former Ole Miss safety Tysheem Johnson announced his commitment to the Oregon Ducks. 

Johnson is the first safety commitment for new Co-Defensive Coordinator and Safeties Coach Chris Hampton, who was formally announced the university earlier in the day. He's the second safety Oregon has landed out of the transfer portal this offseason, joining former Fresno State safety Evan Williams

READ MORE: Oregon Football 2024 quarterback recruiting hot board

The Philadelphia native played two seasons for the Rebels, shining as a defensive back and earning Freshman All-SEC honors in 2021.

In 2022 he started in nine of thirteen games and was third on the team in total tackles with 78. The 5-foot-10, 200-pound defensive back also recorded four tackles for loss, two quarterbacks hurries and two pass breakups. He was on campus in Eugene two weeks ago for a visit and was most recently in Coral Gables for a visit to Miami.

It looks like he was ready to make his decision fairly quickly after wrapping up that trip.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Chris Hampton Oregon
Play
Football

Oregon Announces Chris Hampton as Co-Defensive Coordinator, Safeties Coach

Hampton comes to Eugene after spending the last two years at Tulane.

Ducks Digest
Dan Lanning Holiday Bowl
Play
Recruiting

Oregon Listed as one of the Biggest Winners in the Transfer Portal

Dan Lanning and the Ducks have added nine players from the portal this offseason.

Ducks Digest
Eliah Brown Mililani
Play
Recruiting

Oregon Football Recruiting 2024 Hot Board: Quarterback

Taking a look at some of Oregon's top quarterback targets in the 2024 class.

Ducks Digest

Johnson is a former four-star (0.9071) recruit according to the 247Sports Composite.

He compiled 36 reported offers at the high school level, was the No. 17 in the country and the No. 11 prospect in Pennsylvania coming out of Nuemann Goeretti High School.

Oregon's safety room for 2023 features a number of veterans including the aforementioned Williams, Jamal Hill, Steve Stephens IV and underclassmen Daymon DavidJJ Greenfield and Trejon Williams among others.

READ MORE: Dan Lanning makes important in-home visit with priority 2023 target ahead of signing day

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Join the discussion on our forums HERE

In This Article (1)

Oregon Ducks
Oregon Ducks

More Ducks

Chris Hampton Oregon
Football

Oregon Announces Chris Hampton as Co-Defensive Coordinator, Safeties Coach

By Max Torres
Dan Lanning Holiday Bowl
Recruiting

Oregon Listed as one of the Biggest Winners in the Transfer Portal

By Max Torres
Eliah Brown Mililani
Recruiting

Oregon Football Recruiting 2024 Hot Board: Quarterback

By Max Torres
Ducks Dish Podcast Logo
Podcast

PODCAST: Prospect Spotlight Dylan Williams, Oregon Linebacker Recruiting

By Josh Parker
Ducks Dish Podcast Logo
Podcast

PODCAST: Analyzing Oregon Football's Transfer Portal Additions

By Josh Parker
Rodrick Pleasant Oregon Official Visit
Recruiting

Dan Lanning Visiting Rodrick Pleasant In-Home Ahead of Commitment

By Max Torres
Jerry Mixon Dan Lanning Oregon OV
Recruiting

LOOK: Prospects Flock to Eugene for Big Recruiting Weekend

By Max Torres
Nyckoles Harbor
Recruiting

WATCH: Nyckoles Harbor Runs Blazing Track Times Ahead of Official Visit

By Max Torres