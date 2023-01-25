It's been a quiet offseason for the Oregon Ducks in terms of coaching movement following Dan Lanning's first full season as head coach in Eugene.

On Wednesday, Oregon officially announced the hire of Chris Hampton as the new Co-Defensive Coordinator and Safeties Coach. He joins the staff to fill a void on Lanning's staff that was created by Matt Powledge's departure to Baylor to become the new defensive coordinator under Dave Aranda.

Hampton comes to Oregon after spending the last two seasons in New Orleans at Tulane University as the defensive coordinator for the Green Wave. Tulane finished with a 12-2 record in 2022, a season that was capped off by a 46-45 comeback win over the USC Trojans in the Cotton Bowl.

Prior to that Hampton spent an additional four seasons as the defensive backs coach at Tulane from 2016 to 2019.

"We are thrilled to welcome Chris to the Oregon family," Lanning said in a press release. "Chris brings a wealth of experience as a former player, defensive backs coach and defensive coordinator, and he has an excellent track record of teaching and developing defensive players. He has a terrific work ethic, and his ability to build relationships will help our student-athletes thrive both on the football field and as men. We are looking forward to seeing Chris pour into our program and help us reach new heights."

READ MORE: Oregon named one of the biggest winners in open window transfer portal period

During Hampton's time as defensive coordinator he helped revamp the defense. Tulane jumped an impressive 82 pots in scoring defense last season, finishing No. 32 at 22.2 points per game and climbing 55 spots up to No. 46 nationally in total defense at 360.4 total yards per game.

"I am excited to work for and represent the University of Oregon," Hampton said in a statement. "I am extremely thankful for the opportunity provided by Coach Lanning and the Oregon administration. I believe in what Coach Lanning and the rest of the staff are building in Eugene. I can't wait to get to work with the student-athletes and help Oregon compete for championships."

The newest addition to Dan Lanning's staff has experience as a former college player at South Carolina. Hampton was a two-year starter at safety in Columbia and graduated with a degree in criminology.

Other notable stops for Oregon's new safeties coach include cornerbacks coach at Duke (2020), defensive backs coach at McNeese State (2012-2015), defensive backs coach at Central Arkansas (2011), graduate assistant at Georgia Tech (2009-2010) and graduate assistant at Arkansas State (2008).

Hampton will have an experienced room to work with in 2023 as veterans Jamal Hill and Steve Stephens IV return to work with talented youngsters Daymon David, JJ Greenfield, Trejon Williams, Tyler Turner and Kodi DeCambra. Bryan Addison has not announced his plans for next season as starring as one of Oregon's top safeties last year.

READ MORE: 2024 Oregon football quarterback recruiting hot board

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Join the discussion on our forums HERE