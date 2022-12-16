The start of the early signing period is just five days away. On Monday I put in a prediction for the Ducks to land 2023 ATH Solomon Davis.

The former Arizona commit took an official visit to Oregon last weekend and has now taken two trips to Eugene in the past month.

Now I'm ready to make another prediction.

Today I'm predicting the Ducks will land 2023 defensive end Ashton Porter out of Cypress (Tex.) Cy Ranch High School.

Here's why.

Torres' Take

Porter is a newer name that Oregon fans have been following closely on the recruiting trail. After all, he didn't land an offer until Oct. 24, but that didn't really matter in this one. The staff moved quickly.

He placed the Ducks in his top five on Nov. 10 along with Houston, Michigan State, Mississippi State and TCU. That was followed by a trip to Eugene for an unofficial visit on Nov. 19.

Porter couldn't find enough good things to say about Oregon when I spoke with him after that trip. The fanbase, the academic support and Tosh Lupoi's impressive resume of sending guys to the league all stood out. It really feels like the Ducks check every box.

READ MORE: Ashton Porter recaps Oregon visit

Oregon also has a great haul of talent from Texas already in Ashton Cozart, Tyler Turner, Johnny Bowens and Terrance Green-- a close friend of Porter's. Adding Porter would further stock the cupboard at Dan Lanning and Lupoi's disposal along the front seven. The staff has leveraged their deep string of connections in the Lone Star State in this recruitment including Matt Powledge and Tyler Dean.

The coaching staff visited Porter in-home and he's getting back to Eugene this weekend for his official visit. He has a commitment date set for Jan. 3, but I bet the Ducks are looking to wrap up this recruitment over the weekend.

Formerly committed to Northwestern, a source close to the program that I spoke with was shocked that more schools didn't get involved once he reopened his recruitment. Totaling 15 sacks and 24 tackles for loss as a senior, Porter clearly has a knack for getting into the backfield, which is a major need in this class.

I think he will end up a Duck when all is said and done.

READ MORE: Oregon football recruiting visitor list Dec. 16

