Oregon Football Recruiting Visitor List Dec. 16

To say that Dan Lanning and the Oregon coaching staff have been busy is an understatement.

The staff has been sprinkled across the country visiting recruits and schools. They've been managing the transfer portal, preparing for the Holiday Bowl AND trying to set up a full slate of on campus visits in Eugene.

It bears repeating that it was a big blessing the Ducks didn't land in the Las Vegas Bowl, which is set to kick off on Saturday.

With that being said, here's a list of recruits expected in Eugene this weekend. We'll update this list as much as we can.

-RB Jayden Limar (Lake Stevens, WA)

Limar has been committed to Notre Dame since May but the Ducks have really come on strong down the stretch. Not only was Carlos Locklyn on scene to see him win a state title earlier this fall, but he also went in-home for a visit this week.

Getting him on campus this weekend is a golden opportunity to seal the deal. He's the only running back Oregon is still looking at to pair with Dante Dowdell in 2023, and Notre Dame isn't feeling super confident about where things stand with the Northwest stand. Time to close.

-EDGE Teitum Tuioti (Eugene, OR)

It feels like the standout edge rusher is in town every other weekend. This weekend he'll be on campus for his official visit and he'll serve as one of the main recruiters for the Ducks.

Tuioti has really made a name for himself as a senior and seen his stock rise on the recruiting trail, even making his debut in the 247Sports national rankings at 211/

-DE Ashton Porter (Cypress, TX)

The standout defensive end from Texas heads to Eugene for a huge official visit this weekend. I spoke with Porter after his unofficial visit in November and the Ducks are in a great spot here.

The staff also visited him in-home and he has a great relationship with Oregon defensive line commit Terrance Green. The Ducks landed in his top five last month after offering in October. Same deal as Limar--time to close.

-ATH/TE Jamari Johnson (Inglewood, CA)

This is another BIG visit for the Ducks. After losing Moliki Matavao to the transfer portal, Johnson's recruitment becomes that much more important.

I've seen Johnson in person a few times this year and he's an absolute matchup nightmare. You aren't supposed to move like he does at 6'5", 265 pounds. He's been committed to Louisville since April but the Ducks have remained in the picture, hosting him for a visit earlier this season. The departure of Scott Satterfield only widened that window of opportunity.

-WR Jurrion Dickey (East Palo Alto, CA)

This is another HUGE visitor for Oregon. I spoke with Dickey in the Bay Area in October and he said he was 100 percent with the Ducks. He also said he was probably looking at signing closer to the February window. However, in the time since he told On3's Chad Simmons that he's now 50-50 on signing early.

Other schools like Penn State, Tennessee and Texas A&M have all remained in pursuit, so you'd imagine the Ducks would love to get this one wrapped up and closed down for good. Getting him on campus ahead of the early signing period is a great way to do that.

Plus, if you can wrap this recruitment up, I'm sure it'd help add some assurance for quarterback commit Dante Moore, who's being heavily pursued by UCLA. The Ducks are trying to get Moore on campus for a visit, which would be huge, but that's unconfirmed at this time.

Reported visitors (unconfirmed by Ducks Digest)

-UTEP OL Jeremiah Byers

