The Ducks just picked up a big commitment for their secondary.

2023 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.) safety Kodi DeCambra has committed to Oregon. He announced his commitment on CBS Sports HQ.

DeCambra chose the Ducks from a final six of Oregon, Arizona, Oregon State, Washington, Colorado and Hawaii. He becomes the sixth commitment for the Ducks in 2023, joining cornerback Cole Martin and defensive lineman Tevita Pome'e on defense.

He's rated a 4-star (0.9062 on the 247 Sports Composite) prospect and the No. 255 player in the country, also per the 247 Sports Composite. The 6-foot, 180-pound defensive back is ranked the No. 24 safety in the country and the No. 3 prospect in the state of Nevada for the class of 2023.

Oregon S Kodi DeCambra Graphic: Dylan Reubenking; Photos: Kodi DeCambra (@kodi.decambra.24 on Instagram) The newest addition to Oregon's 2023 class.

His commitment moves Oregon's recruiting class from No. 25 to No. 16 in the country (on 247), passing schools like Michigan, Texas and Cincinnati along the way. The Ducks remain at No. 3 in the Pac-12 rankings.

DeCambra was on campus in Eugene for a visit in April, his second trip under the new Oregon coaching staff. He spoke highly of the Oregon coaching staff and has built strong relationships with Dan Lanning, Matt Powledge and Tosh Lupoi among others.

Kodi DeCambra Visits Oregon Kodi DeCambra

"He's gonna rebuild the program back from its base and not build players, but build people," DeCambra said of Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning.

Another safety target to keep an eye on for Oregon in the 2023 class is Tyler Turner from Brennan (San Antonio, Tex.) High School. He placed the Ducks in his top two alongside Oklahoma after a trip to Eugene on May 17. Turner is scheduled to return to Norman for an official visit on June 3.

The Ducks also added defensive backs Khamari Terrell (Killeen, Tex.), Christian Gonzalez (Via Colorado), Trejon Williams (Portland Ore.), and Jalil Tucker (San Diego, Calif.) in the 2022 recruiting class.

Getting DeCambra in the fold is a great addition for Oregon, and he may be just a preview for a big summer in store for the Ducks.

*WATCH KODI DECAMBRA HIGHLIGHTS HERE*

