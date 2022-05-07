The Ducks are up against four SEC powers for a productive junior college wideout.

JUCO wide receiver Malik Benson has announced his final five schools, and Oregon made the cut. He announced his list on Twitter Saturday morning

Benson is working from a top five of Oregon, Georgia, Tennessee, LSU, and Alabama. When the 6-foot, 185-pound wideout left Lansing High School in Lansing, Kan., he didn't receive a single scholarship offer, but since his lone season at Hutchinson Community College in Hutchinson, Kan., 25 schools have offered him a scholarship.

He also received offers from schools such as Baylor, Oklahoma, Miami, and Florida.

Benson put up unbelievable numbers at Hutchinson for the Blue Dragons in 11 games. He hauled in 43 passes for a remarkable 1,229 yards and 11 touchdowns. His 28.6 yards per catch were a single-season NJCAA record, and his 1,229 yards were a program record for a season.

Hutchinson's Malik Benson (11) celebrates after hauling in a Hail Mary touchdown with Cortez Braham (1) and Demariyon Houston (10) during the Salt City Bowl.

Despite recording seven games of at least 100 receiving yards, Benson never put up more than seven receptions in a game. He racked up 589 yards and six touchdowns on just 17 catches in his final three games — good for 34.6 yards per catch.

He was the Offensive Most Valuable Player for the 2021 Salt City Bowl, compiling a career-high 198 yards on seven receptions and two touchdowns in Hutchinson's 66-34 win over Hinds Community College.

If Benson chooses Oregon over the four SEC opponents, it would give Kenny Dillingham and the Ducks' offense another weapon in their toolbox. His proven explosiveness and production would make him a perfect fit alongside the likes of Dont'e Thornton, Troy Franklin, and Seven McGee.

