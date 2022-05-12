The Ducks are among the finalists for the productive wideout from Hutchinson Community College.

JUCO wide receiver Malik Benson has announced that he will visit Oregon from May 19-21.

Last week, Benson dropped his top five schools, including Oregon, Georgia, Tennessee, LSU, and Alabama. The JUCO All-American will make his first visit on the recruiting trail after receiving 25 offers.

Benson didn't receive a scholarship offer coming out of Lansing High School in Lansing, Kans., but after a record-breaking season at Hutchinson Community College in Hutchinson, Kans., he is one of the most coveted JUCO targets on the market.

Benson is ranked the No. 1 JUCO prospect for 2023 by 247 Sports, and is rated a 4-star (0.9100) by 247 Sports.

Benson racked up 1,229 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns on 43 receptions — good for 28.6 yards per catch. The 6-foot, 185-pound receiver broke the NJCAA single-season record for yards per reception.

JUCO WR Malik Benson © Sandra J. Milburn/The Hutchinson News / USA TODAY NETWORK Hutchinson's Malik Benson (11) celebrates after hauling in a Hail Mary touchdown with Cortez Braham (1) and Demariyon Houston (10) during the Salt City Bowl.

Despite recording seven games of at least 100 receiving yards, Benson never put up more than seven receptions in a game. He racked up 589 yards and six touchdowns on just 17 catches in his final three games — good for 34.6 yards per reception.

He was the Offensive Most Valuable Player for the 2021 Salt City Bowl, compiling a career-best 198 yards and two touchdowns on seven receptions in Hutchinson's 66-34 win over Hinds Community College.

The Ducks have been on a hot streak of late with wide receivers, landing Justius Lowe, Chase Cota, Kyler Kasper and Jurrion Dickey in the months since Dan Lanning was named head coach.

Oregon is up against some SEC powerhouses in this battle, but Kenny Dillingham's offense with his set of exciting young wideouts should be enticing for a player of Benson's caliber. The Ducks want to air it out in 2022, and no player at the junior college level was more explosive than Benson.

*WATCH MALIK BENSON HIGHLIGHTS HERE*

